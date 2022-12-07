Herschel Walker's Gay Son Has a Lot to Say About His Dad's Loss

Herschel & Christian

After Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia in the tightly contested runoff race for a U.S. Senate seat, his son Christian, who earlier in the year supported his father, tweeted the following:

“Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family… And then maybe you can win a senate seat.”

Christian Walker, once considered a “Warrior for the Right” by The New York Times and a self-described “free speech radicalist,” is a conservative social media star and staunch Trump supporter. The younger Walker previously supported his father's run for the Senate against current senator, Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Christian Walker's sentiment began to change when The Daily Beast reported that his father — whose platform is staunchly anti-abortion — paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

Christian took to Twitter to share this thoughts, saying, “I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

After Herschel Walker’s loss in the runoff Tuesday, Christian once again took to Twitter to comment. In addition to bringing up the aforementioned accusations against his father, a former football player, Christian elaborated, “Don’t compare Warnock running over his wife’s foot to my father holding guns and knives to my mothers throat, threatening to kill his therapist, her, and one of his adultresses in a therapy session, and telling my mom and I he was going to beat our asses. Get off my page.”

Herschel Walker told The Washington Post he hoped voters “believe in redemption.” He had banked on white evangelicals leading him to victory, saying he was “redeemed by the grace of God.”