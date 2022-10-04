Herschel Walker's Son Unleashes On Him After Abortion Report: 'I'm Done'

Herschel Walker’s son lashed out at him Monday on Twitter after the Republican U.S. Senate candidate denied a report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” tweeted Christian Walker, a conservative social media personality. “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done.”

He said he and his mother would appreciate it if the Georgia Republican would stop “lying and making a mockery of us.”

“You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” he wrote.

Herschel Walker responded only by tweeting: “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

But it did little to placate his son, who replied: “You have 4 kids that we know of and you weren’t in the house raising ONE of them, you were out cheating and lying. If you loved your kids you’d be raising them instead of running for a senate race to boost your ego.” He deleted that tweet shortly after posting it.

The 23-year-old, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, had previously been supportive of his dad’s campaign and appeared with him on the campaign trail.

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us.



You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Christian Walker’s mother, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, was married to Herschel Walker from 1983 to 2002. Grossman has said that her ex-husband was physically abusive during their relationship and described one incident in which she said he pointed a gun at her head and told her he was going to blow her “brains out.”

Grossman obtained a protective order in 2005 after Walker repeatedly voiced a desire to kill her and her boyfriend, according to court records.

Christian Walker’s Twitter blast came in the hours after The Daily Beast published a report alleging that Herschel Walker impregnated a woman he was dating in 2009, urged her to get an abortion and then reimbursed her for the procedure. The woman provided receipts and told the media outlet she came forward because “I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore.”

On the campaign trail, Walker has said he supports a ban on abortions with no exceptions, presumably including when a pregnancy is the result of rape or incest or endangers the health of the mother.

The incident is the latest in a series of scandals for the Walker campaign, which has already fielded reports that the former NFL star secretly fathered multiple children, abused Grossman and threatened two other women, and that he lied repeatedly about his credentials.

It’s not the first time a political candidate’s relative has spoken out against their campaign. In the 2018 election cycle, six siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) endorsed his opponent in a series of ads warning against the extremist’s character. They’ve continued to criticize him since his reelection.

Democrat Randy Bryce, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Wisconsin that year, was the subject of an attack ad featuring his brother, a police officer, who accused him of “cop-hating rhetoric.” Bryce’s brother said he would vote for a Republican candidate.

And Steve West, who won the Missouri state House primary election but lost to the Democratic candidate in both 2018 and 2020, was denounced by his son and daughter as racist. Both urged voters not to support him.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

