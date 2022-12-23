Herschmann recalls Giuliani conversation about Pence
On June 16, the Jan. 6 House select committee played former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann’s testimony describing a call with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Additionally, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee this week said some of Trump's tax records showed his income and tax liability fluctuated dramatically in recent years, raising questions about the legitimacy of some of his deductions and about the Internal Revenue Services' presidential audit program. The moves add to the host of legal threats facing Trump, who last month announced he will seek the White House again in 2024. A special House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly 2021 assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol called on the Department of Justice to charge Trump with corruption of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting or aiding an insurrection.
Former President Trump defended his dinner with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, saying it happened because he is “overly generous.” Trump told New York Magazine in an interview published Friday that Ye has “always been very good” to him and he believed that Ye wanted advice. “And I do that for people,…
Mark Finchem says he'll ask an appeals court to consider his case that argues fraud cost him the Arizona secretary of state race.
A spokesperson for Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach said Kobach replied that the U.S. Constitution didn’t allow former Vice President Mike Pence to intervene on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nearly 230 members of the U.S. House of Representatives are eligible to vote by proxy ahead of Friday's final tally on a $1.7 trillion government funding bill.
According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate. Besides his successful track record as a savvy investor, Greene is also known for his spats with Donald Trump. Green lives near Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida and is a fellow
Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the panel about her moral crisis and ultimate decision to come clean.
White House chief economist Jared Bernstein warned Republicans against using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool next year with the economy in transition and still facing the headwinds of rising interest rates and elevated inflation.
The congresswoman left the country on Sunday, skipping an address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the $1.7 trillion omnibus vote.
CBS News legal contributor and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joins CBS News to discuss the legal implications of the January 6 committee's final report, and how the evidence they collected may affect ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
As temperatures across the continental United States plummeted this week as a polar vortex descended across the country, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration made sure to remind Americans that the Arctic outburst does not mean that climate change isn't happening.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol released its highly-anticipated final report. Read it here.
Sen. Mitch McConnell deferred to former President Donald Trump’s candidates in midterm races, leading to jarring defeats. He promises that won't happen in 2024.
Fox NewsFlorida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz insisted Thursday that had he joined the vast majority of his colleagues in standing and applauding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before his speech to lawmakers Wednesday, it would have been a “North Korea-style” act.Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show, the right-wing representative was introduced as “one of the very few” lawmakers “who didn’t follow the rules and stand up and applaud like a seal as a foreign leader in a sweatshirt lectur
Republicans are set to take over the House majority next month, and it’s unlikely the ethics committee's GOP members will go after fellow party members.
A Connecticut judge on Thursday denied Infowars host Alex Jones' motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Chris Mattei, an attorney for the Sandy Hook families, said in a statement that the court “has now affirmed the jury’s historic and just rebuke of Alex Jones.” Jones' attorney Norm Pattis called it “an expected and disappointing decision" and said they would be heading to the appellate courts.
The Mohave County Superior Court judge ruled from the bench after a three-hour trial.
A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the ordinance mandating 10-foot buffer zones around Louisville, Ky., medical facilities to protect patients from protesters “likely violate the First Amendment” and is unenforceable—for now. The ordinance basically only applies to the only abortion clinic in Louisville, EMW Women’s Surgical Center.
Plot involved putting forward fake electors in seven battleground states that President Joe Biden had won and having them cast fake electoral college votes in Donald Trump’s favour
