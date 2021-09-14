Hershey’s gets an early jump on Christmas with 'winter makeover' of KISSES, peanut butter cups

Pumpkin spice season has scarcely begun, but Hershey’s (HSY) is already gearing up for the holidays.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania-based chocolate giant launched its largest holiday lineup yet, with 13 new Christmas-themed updates to old favorites — including Reese's first-ever holiday flavor peanut brittle.

The new option comes in Big Cups and miniatures, and is made with a peanut brittle flavored creme that's wrapped around crunchy peanut butter. Reese’s is also unveiling a 15-inch gift box filled with Reese’s Snack Size Trees, and a yardstick length pack that includes 18 full-size Peanut Butter Cup individual packs, for a suggested retail price of $14.99.

Tapping into the ugly sweater trend that's all the rage at Christmas, Reese's is offering a 6 oz. ugly sweater shaped candy, which will be in addition to the snack size trees it typically has each year.

Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups (Courtesy: Hershey)

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch is also jumping in to help with Hershey’s holiday lineup. The iconic Hershey’s KISS will get an update with 10 different foils featuring the Grinch’s smirk, sayings from the hit movie (which has been re-made a few times) and Max the dog's floppy ears. The annual return of the KISSES-filled foil cane will also bear the Grinch's likeness, and be available for a suggested retail price of $2.00.

Last year, KISSES offered sugar cookie flavored white creme candies — and based on popular demand, they brought it back. But instead of KISSES, this holiday season's entry is a full-sized Hershey’s Sugar Cookie flavored bar, with cookie bits and flavored white creme.

No holiday season is complete without gingerbread, and Hershey's KIT KAT will check that particular box with new Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures. It features the classic crispy wafers combined with gingerbread flavored creme.

And to help decorate consumers' gingerbread houses, Whoppers will also get a "winter makeover." Whoppers theater box will feature the malted milk balls wrapped in a new vanilla flavored creme. Also, York will launch a snowflake-shaped Peppermint Pattie using its same minty filling and dark chocolate shell.

Shares of Hershey's are up more than 15 percent year-to-date, hitting a new intraday record early Tuesday at $175.92.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.