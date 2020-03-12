Herstory Lessons: Women can now fight alongside men in combat thanks in part to this former US Marine captain (ABC News)

Former U.S. Marine Capt. Anuradha Bhagwati fought for servicewomen to access the frontlines of the battlefield. Within the last decade, women in the military were forbidden to serve in direct ground combat and some jobs were off limits.

"There were a variety of limitations on women in combat," Bhagwati told "GMA."

But that changed with Bhagwati's help, as women can now join such operations as the Navy SEALs.

Bhagwati used her voice to help make a historic change, easing the gender divide and allowing women to defend their country on their terms.

Bhagwati, who identifies as bisexual, grew up the daughter of immigrants in New York City. She said she had a relationship with a female classmate in high school, but it ended when her mother found out. She wrote in her book, "Unbecoming: A Memoir of Disobedience": "My mother told me of the shame I would wreak upon her family in India ... she said, 'If you do not end this now, I will kill myself.'"

Instead, she turned her thoughts to academic success. She attended Yale University for her undergraduate degree before going to graduate school at Columbia University, where her parents were professors. But, she was miserable.

In 1997, Bhagwati said she had an epiphany after seeing the female-focused action film "G.I. Jane."

"I remember seeing that and thinking I wonder ... if I could do that," she said.

She then dropped out of school to join the Marines.

She recalled in her memoir an unsettling moment after joining the Marines when officers joked that a woman Demi Moore depicted in a poster was “not a real Marine.”

Bhagwati said she endured rape jokes, daily harassment and various encounters with misogyny.

She said the insults toward women were frequent and demeaning. She said she'd never forget when a fellow lieutenant told her, “Bhagwati, looking at you makes me never wanna have sex with a woman again.”

Yet, she went on to become an officer. She planned to use this power to elevate marginalized voices in the Marines.

"That's the spirit I brought to my own units," Bhagwati said. "It was now all the women are going to train as hard and probably harder than the men … there's no such thing as a female Marine. They're just Marines."

But she said the life of a Marine wasn’t easy, saying she was once punched in the face by a fellow soldier and given long, uncomfortable embraces by a male captain.

When she tried to speak up, she said she or other female victims were blamed by senior officers who preferred to sweep the allegations under the rug.

In fact, Bhagwati said one lieutenant accused of harassment even had his career blossom.