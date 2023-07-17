Hertel & Brown and 4-Nation cases are being tried at same time. Which will finish first?

Two of the largest criminal cases ever prosecuted in U.S District Court in Erie are filling up the docket at the same time.

With 21 defendants, the Hertel & Brown billing fraud and conspiracy case is the court's largest-ever white-collar criminal prosecution. The indictment was issued in November 2021.

With 58 defendants, the racketeering and drug conspiracy case against the Erie gang 4-Nation is the court's largest-ever criminal prosecution overall. The indictment was issued in May and unsealed in June.

Which case will be over first?

The 4-Nation case, though larger and more recent, is on course to be finished more quickly than the case against Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy, according to schedules discussed at the latest court sessions in the 4-Nation case.

The Hertel & Brown fraud case and the 4-Nation racketeering case are being tried at the federal courthouse in Erie.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, who is assigned both cases, told lawyers in the 4-Nation case late last week that she wants the case to go to trial within a year.

The Hertel & Brown case is nearly two years old, and Baxter has yet to be able to set a firm trial date as she deals with a myriad of pretrial issues.

The different pace of the cases is due largely to the type of criminal charges and the evidence involved, based on Baxter's comments at a series of daylong status conferences she held with the lawyers in the 4-Nation case on Thursday. She referred to the Hertel & Brown case as she discussed how it differs from the 4-Nation case.

As a fraud case, Hertel & Brown is document-driven. Baxter said the evidence includes billing records and other documents that can number more than 500,000 pages — an enormous amount of information for defense attorneys to sift through as they develop their strategies.

As Baxter said, the 4-Nation case is less complicated. It is, at its core, a drug case. The main evidence comes from phone wiretaps and search warrants of residences, according to court records.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has already turned over the bulk of that evidence to the defense in the 4-Nation case. The defense lawyers on Thursday told Baxter that they expected little or no issues to come up during the discovery process, in which the prosecution and defense exchange evidence.

That is a different scenario than in the Hertel & Brown case, in which many of the defendants' disputes over discovery have slowed the pace of the prosecution.

"I want to keep this case more corralled," Baxter said on Thursday, referring to the 4-Nation case, "and move this along quickly."

As in Hertel & Brown case, lawyers hint at guilty pleas in 4-Nation case

Baxter's timeline for a trial within a year in the 4-Nation case anticipates that a trial will occur.

Several of the defendants in the 4-Nation case have already indicated they want to engage in plea discussions with the the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Sellers, and end their prosecutions soon, those defendants' lawyers told Baxter on Thursday.

Guilty pleas are also possible in the Hertel & Brown case, though any deals appear to be developing more slowly.

The prosecutor in the Hertel & Brown case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold, said at a hearing in March 2022— four months after the indictment — that a number of defendants were cooperating and were ready to testify at trial. The statement signaled that plea deals were in the works.

Law enforcement vehicles park outside what was then the main office of Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy in the West Erie Plaza in Millcreek Township on Feb. 23, 2021. The searches of the Hertel & Brown offices preceded the federal indictment of Hertel & Brown as a business and 20 employees in November 2021.

Unlike in the 4-Nation case, however, none of the defense lawyers in the Hertel & Brown case have signaled in open court that they are ready for plea negotiations. Those talks, if they occur, are not expected to intensify until after Baxter rules on whether to suppress evidence in the Hertel & Brown case. Many of the defense lawyers in the Hertel & Brown case are still determining whether they will file suppression motions, according to court records.

If trials occur in the 4-Nation and Hertel & Brown cases, they will be long, though the number of defendants who choose to go to trial will influence the ultimate length.

A trial in the Hertel & Brown case could last as long as six weeks, based on a prospective timeline the lawyers discussed at the defendants' arraignments in late 2021.

A trial in the 4-Nation case could be "a three-month ordeal," Sellers, the prosecutor, said at the status conferences on Thursday. He said the U.S. Attorney's Office would need a month to present its case, with the defendants' cases to follow.

Scores of defendants caught up in two big Erie cases

In the Hertel & Brown case, the 21 defendants are accused of conspiring in an overbilling scheme to defraud Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers of $22 million over 14 years, starting shortly after Hertel & Brown launched in January 2007 and ending in October 2021. The indictment charges all the defendants with one count each of the felonies of health care fraud and criminal conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud.

The physical therapy practice's founders, Aaron Hertel, 44, and Michael R. Brown, 46, are the lead individual defendants. Hertel & Brown is named as a corporate defendant.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter is presiding over both the Hertel & Brown and 4-Nation cases, the largest-ever criminal cases in federal court in Erie.

All the defendants in the Hertel & Brown case have pleaded not guilty and are free on unsecured bonds. Of the 20 individual defendants, 19 are either licensed physical therapists or licensed physical therapy assistants, according to the indictment. A billing specialist at Hertel & Brown was also indicted.

Hertel & Brown remains in business, but is down to one office from five.

In the 4-Nation case, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges 22 of the 58 defendants were members of the Erie gang, based at East 24th and Wallace streets.

The 22 were indicted on a count of conspiring to operate a criminal enterprise since around 2012 by dealing drugs and participating in acts of violence and other illegal activity in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO — the federal law used to dismantle organized crime, including the mob.

The 22 4-Nation defendants are also all accused of conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cocaine or other drugs in Erie from August 2021 until the date of the indictment.

That same count also applies to the other 36 defendants, but those 36 are not charged with the RICO count. Several defendants were indicted on other charges, including weapons offenses.

All but four of all the defendants in the 4-Nation case have been taken into custody, though several have been released on bonds following their arraignments, Sellers said. All the defendants who have been arraigned have pleaded not guilty.

The lead defendant is Davante Q. Jones, 30, also known as Smoov, who was arrested in Tampa, Florida, on June 8 the date the indictment was unsealed. He had been living in Tampa, and was returned to Erie to face the federal charges. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Erie. Jones is being detained in prison.

Lawyers at a premium as Hertel & Brown, 4-Nation cases proceed

The prosecution of the 4-Nation and Hertel & Brown cases at the same time has created an unprecedented demand for lawyers to represent a total of 79 clients in federal court in Erie. The two cases differ in how those lawyers have been hired — another factor that Baxter said will influence the pace of the 4-Nation case.

In the Hertel & Brown case, all the lawyers were privately retained. Two of those lawyers were later moved to the status of court-appointed counsel due to their clients' financial issues, according to court records, but those lawyers' new status as government-paid is a rarity in the Hertel & Brown case.

Court-appointed counsel is the norm in the 4-Nation case.

Of the 58 defendants, all but nine have court-appointed lawyers, according to court records as of last week. The need for so many court-appointed lawyers was so great that the courts and the Federal Public Defenders Office had to find lawyers from elsewhere in Pennsylvania and in New York and Ohio to represent the 49 defendants who could not afford to hire lawyers.

The out-of-town appointed lawyers had already signed up to represent indigent defendants in federal criminal cases in their own regions. They are known as CJA panel attorneys, after the federal Criminal Justice Act of 1964, which established a system for the representation of indigent defendants in federal court.

The maximum hourly rate is $164 for lawyers appointed to represent indigent defendants in the Pittsburgh-based U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which includes U.S. District Court in Erie, according to court policy. Court-appointed lawyers also receive reimbursements for mileage and other out-of-pocket expenses.

At Thursday's status conferences, Baxter said she wants to keep the 4-Nation case moving ahead partly to avoid having court-appointed lawyers drop out if the case takes a long time to resolve.

Baxter said the courts "were desperate" for court-appointed lawyers in the case, and she said if any court-appointed lawyers left, "I don't know if we have enough attorneys to fill in."

"I think this case can move along at a clip, and I think that is important given the size of this case," she also said.

The size of the 4-Nation case did contribute to some lighthearted moments on Thursday.

Baxter at one point joked about having to hold the trial at Erie Insurance Arena.

And more than one of the lawyers commented on the size of the case. One of them is Douglas Sullivan, of Erie, who was privately retained to represent a defendant two days earlier.

Baxter welcomed him to the case.

"I figured, why not join in?" Sullivan said. "I felt a little left out."

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Hertel & Brown and 4-Nation cases make history in Erie federal court