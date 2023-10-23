As Hertel & Brown case inches along, defendant fights another's request to take more time

The fraud case against the Erie-based Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy is nowhere close to going to trial nearly two years after a grand jury returned the indictment in U.S. District Court in Erie.

The pace is fueling a legal feud — not between the U.S. Attorney's Office and the defense, as might be expected, but between two of the defendants in the 21-defendant case.

One of the defendants is opposing another defendant's request to get a 90-day extension to file pretrial motions. The defendant is also opposing any other additional requests for extensions if they fail to include certain information, including a statement on what kind of pretrial motion might be filed, according to newly filed court records.

The defendant who is opposing the extensions is Austin J. Dudenhoefer, a physical therapist who has been pushing for a speedy trial since shortly after the indictment was returned against all the defendants on Nov. 9, 2021. Dudenhoefer and his lawyer are fighting the request for an extension that was filed by defendant Sarah Elizabeth Bailey, another physical therapist.

The lawyer for Bailey, Stephen Sebald, of Erie, filed the request for an extension — Bailey's eighth such request — on Oct. 16. The lawyer for Dudenhoefer, Christopher Capozzi, of Pittsburgh, filed his motion in opposition two days later.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, who is presiding over the Hertel & Brown case, had yet to rule on the request and the motion in opposition as of Friday. She has also yet to set a trial date.

Defendant says options are limited as he waits on a trial

However Baxter rules on the extension request, the dispute between Dudenhoefer and Bailey signals how the delays and postponements in the complex case — the largest-ever white-collar criminal prosecution in Erie — are wearing on at least one defendant.

In asking Baxter to reject Bailey's request for an extension, Capozzi said Dudenhoefer will continue to suffer prejudice if the case against him is delayed further.

The prejudice to Dudenhoefer, Capozzi said in his motion, is because "this case has now been pending for almost 24 months, there are witnesses who have moved" and "other witnesses (in particular, patients) whose memories have likely faded" and because "there may be evidence which may no longer be available to" Dudenhoefer.

Capozzi also cited more personal reasons for Dudenhoefer to want the case to proceed more swiftly. Capozzi said in the motion that the delays have prejudiced Dudenhoefer by limiting his "ability to obtain employment in the field in which he studied, trained and worked (physical therapy) for the past 12 years" and by limiting "his ability to make responsible decisions about important life events."

The argument echoed what Capozzi said when he pressed for a speedy trial for Dudenhoefer in motion filed on Dec. 16, 2021.

"A lengthy delay before a trial will further erode his good reputation which has already suffered greatly as a result of this indictment, and it will impair his ability to carry-on his profession at a place other than Hertel & Brown in the event that it becomes necessary for him to do so," Capozzi said in that motion.

In Bailey's motion for an extension, Sebald, her lawyer, said "additional time is needed to complete counsel's investigation of the facts and law before informed decisions can be made concerning the filing of pretrial motions." Capozzi, in his motion in opposition, said that reason lacked specificity under the law, and he said that the defendants in the Hertel & Brown case have been allowed "more than enough time" to "identify the pretrial motions they believe are necessary and warranted."

Judge refuses to toss case as she works on other rulings

Bailey, Dudenhoefer and all the other defendants in the Hertel & Brown case have pleaded not guilty and are free on unsecured bonds. The other defendants include Hertel & Brown as a corporation and the Erie-based business' owners and founders, Michael R. Brown and Aaron W. Hertel, who are the two lead individual defendants. The other 18 defendants were employees of Hertel & Brown.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to overbill Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers a total of $22 million over 14 years, starting shortly after Hertel & Brown launched in January 2007 and ending in October 2021. The indictment — and a superseding indictment, returned in May 2022 — charges all of the defendants with one count each of the felonies of health care fraud and criminal conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud.

A lawyer for Hertel has hinted in a court filing that some of the defendants might argue that any overbilling at Hertel & Brown was unintentional.

Hertel & Brown remains in business, but is down to one office from five. Its main office had been at the West Erie Plaza in Millcreek Township. Its remaining office is in what had been the Iron Oxygen fitness center in the plaza on the east side of Pittsburgh Avenue at West 12th Street, just southeast of the West Erie Plaza.

The dispute between Dudenhoefer and Bailey comes as the case shows signs of moving forward after months of wrangling over how much evidence Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold must turn over to the defense in the pretrial discovery process.

On Oct. 6, in the biggest ruling in the case to date, Judge Baxter rejected a request from half the defendants that she dismiss the indictment.

Case to proceed: Defense loses attempt to get Hertel & Brown federal indictment dismissed over disclosures

Two of the defendants, Jacqueline Renee Exley and Julie Ann Johnson, led the dismissal request. They claimed Trabold unfairly prejudiced them by disclosing, in a court filing in July, summaries of statements that the FBI said Exley and Johnson made to agents during a search of Hertel & Brown's offices in February 2021. Baxter said a dismissal of the charges was unwarranted.

Exley and Johnson are also arguing that they did not tell the FBI what the agents said they did. Exley and Johnson want Baxter to throw out their statements as evidence.

Baxter was to hold a suppression hearing on Thursday, but she put it on hold pending her release of several rulings concerning discovery. The lawyer for Exley, Jennifer Bouriat, and the lawyers for Johnson, Julia Gitelman and Efrem Grail, successfully argued that the outcome of the discovery rulings could affect what evidence they present at the suppression hearing.

Baxter's ruling on the suppression request is expected to be critical to the case. How she rules is likely to influence what kind of pretrial motions the other defendants file.

Though Baxter has not set a new date for the suppression hearing, the rulings on discovery "are going to start rolling out" soon, she told lawyers at a status conference in the case on Thursday.

Trials are rare in federal courts nationwide, including Erie

If the case eventually goes to trial, it would be a rarity in U.S. District Court in Erie, where most criminal cases end with guilty pleas. That is also the dominant trend in all the federal district courts, where 90 percent of the cases lead to guilty pleas and very few defendants go to trial and are found not guilty.

In fiscal year 2022, "only 290 of 71,954 defendants in federal criminal cases — about 0.4% — went to trial and were acquitted. Another 1,379 went to trial and were found guilty (1.9%)," according to the an analysis of federal judiciary data that the Pew Research Center released in June. The data covered fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30 of that year.

Also according to the Pew Research Center's study of fiscal 2022 data, "The overwhelming majority of defendants in federal criminal cases that year did not go to trial at all. About nine-in-ten (89.5%) pleaded guilty, while another 8.2% had their case dismissed at some point in the judicial process."

Even if the Hertel & Brown case does not go to trial, the case already has taken longer than most felony criminal cases to get resolved in U.S. District Court. According to statistics the federal judiciary released in June, the median amount of time that passed between the filing of a felony case and its disposition in fiscal 2022 was 11 months for the federal system nationwide.

In the Pittsburgh-based Western District of Pennsylvania, which includes U.S. District Court in Erie, the median amount of time that passed between the filing of a felony case and its disposition in fiscal 2022 was 23.2 months.

The Western District of Pennsylvania also has federal courthouses in Pittsburgh and Johnstown. The judiciary's report does not break down figures for federal felony cases prosecuted only in Erie.

Data in the report shows that the Hertel & Brown cases, with 21 defendants, is exceedingly large. Nationwide, the average number of felony defendants filed per case was 1.2 in fiscal 2022. In the Western District of Pennsylvania, the number was 1.6.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNpalattella.

