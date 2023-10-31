Hertfordshire County Council consults public over primary school places

A council is consulting the public on plans to reduce the number of pupils admitted at four schools in a county.

Hertfordshire County Council said demand for primary school places had fallen in some areas and grown in others.

A consultation began on Monday and will run until 11 December.

The council said any changes resulting from the consultation will come into effect from the next academic year.

The proposals would see the published admissions number, which is the number of pupils that a school can admit into each year group, reduced at:

Forres Primary in Hoddesdon

Northfields Infants School in Letchworth

Roger de Clare First School in Puckeridge

The Grove Infants School in Harpenden

According to the Conservative-controlled council, demand for primary school places in these areas is falling and it says reducing the numbers would provide a better match between demand and actual places.

It said that in all cases the reductions have been requested and supported by the relevant headteacher and governing board.Councillors are also proposing that - if the closure of Hexton Primary School is approved - Pirton Primary School should give increased priority to children from the parish of Hexton.Councillor Caroline Clapper said: "Our existing admission arrangements work well, with over 98% of Hertfordshire children allocated a ranked primary school and over 94% a ranked secondary school in 2023."However, as our population changes, and new development happens in our county, there are times when it is right to review these arrangements.

"We know that school places and admissions are a really important topic for parents, which is why we are committed to ensuring everyone can have their say."

