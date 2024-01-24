Hertfordshire County Council funds anti-wood burning campaign

The campaign is encouraging people to stop using wood burners and consider the effects they have on the environment

A campaign highlighting the environmental damage of wood burners is due to reach its conclusion on Wednesday night.

The Global Action Clean Air Night, funded by Hertfordshire County Council, will share a series of videos on the topic online.

The group said wood burning creates "more harmful CO2 emissions compared [with] other forms of heating".

St Albans City and District Council is also supporting the initiative.

"The uncomfortable truth is that lighting fires in our homes has become the largest source of small particle air pollution in the UK," said Raj Visram, the Liberal Democrat lead for climate at the council.

An estimated 1.5 million homes use wood for fuel across the UK.

Domestic combustion is believed to account for 27% of the UK's fine particulate matter emissions (PM2.5), the majority of which comes from burning wood and coal in open fires and stoves.

The BBC asked Hertfordshire County Council why it chose to support the campaign and how much the funding was worth.

