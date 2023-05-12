Hertfordshire has least waste and most recycling in the East

Each Hertfordshire household threw away an average of 473.7kg of household waste - about 71kg less than the regional average

Hertfordshire residents throw away less and recycle more than the rest of the East of England.

Latest national data showed that in 2021-22 each household threw away an average of 473.7kg of household waste - about 71kg less than the regional average.

The amount of waste sent for reuse or recycling went up 0.3% to 52.7% - the highest level in the Eastern region.

Oxfordshire has the highest percentage for recycling in England, at 58.2%

The amount of household waste per person in Hertfordshire was lower than any of the other local authorities in the Eastern region, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It added that all 10 of the Hertfordshire waste collection authorities had a level lower than the average for England - an average of more than 73kg less overall.

The amount sent for reuse, recycling or composting is higher than the East of England figure of 46%, and 10% higher than the national average figure of 42.5%.

Data has also showed the amount of municipal waste sent to landfill by Hertfordshire increased slightly to 15.7%. This is lower than the East of England average, but higher than the England average of 8.1%.

In a report presented to a meeting of the county council's environment panel, councillors were warned that because the authority would not have access to an energy recovery facility in Buckinghamshire in 2023-24, there would be an increase in the amount sent to landfill.

