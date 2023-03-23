Hertfordshire wood protected: Astonbury gets new owner

Astonbury woods are carpeted with bluebells in Spring

An ancient woodland will get new protection after being bought by a wildlife trust.

Hertfordshire County Council put the 54-acre Astonbury Wood near Stevenage up for sale in 2020.

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust raised £104,000 to buy the 125-year lease and is now working on a long-term conservation plan to protect the wood.

Ancient woodlands provide a unique habitat having developed over hundreds of years.

There's been a wood at Astonbury since at least the 1600s.

Lesley Davies, the trust's chief executive, said: "We urgently need to protect more land for wildlife so this is an important step in the right direction.

"We are delighted to have secured the future of Astonbury Wood.

"Ancient woodland habitat, once widespread throughout the country, is now rare and irreplaceable. Some of the trees at Astonbury have stood there for centuries so we take our role as its custodians very seriously."

The wood is home to woodland flowers like wood anemone

The wood is home to flowers such as wood anemone and is carpeted with bluebells each spring.

In autumn it is nationally recognised for the hundreds of species of fungi found there.

The trust plans to provide new information to help visitors learn about the wildlife, as they follow a network of established walking routes through the woodland.

"It is a delightful place for people to experience wildlife and we will do everything we can to keep it that way and further improve prospects for wildlife through conservation management," said Ms Davies.

The Woodland Trust said ancient woodlands make up only 2.5% of the UK and do not enjoy special protection.

A review into the state of Britain's native woods and trees found only 7% were in good condition.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk