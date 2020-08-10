    Advertisement

    Hertz: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    ESTERO, Fla. (AP) _ Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $847 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Estero, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $5.86 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.51 per share.

    The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.33 per share.

    The car rental company posted revenue of $832 million in the period.

    In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.69. A year ago, they were trading at $14.61.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTZ

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.