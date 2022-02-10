Hertz Accuses Thousands of Car Renters of Theft, Court Papers Show

Steven Church
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Corp., facing lawsuits from hundreds of car renters who say they were falsely arrested for auto theft, files thousands of related criminal complaints each year against customers, according to claims in newly released court documents.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In one four-year period, the company filed nearly 8,000 theft reports annually, advocates for the falsely arrested customers said in a federal court filing in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday. The advocates cited internal data from Hertz that a judge ordered the company to release.

A breakdown of the theft reports isn’t public, so it’s not yet possible to know how many complaints were against customers and how many were for other types of theft. Under certain circumstances, Hertz will tell police that a customer may have stolen a car. Many of those people turn out to have valid contracts and allegedly have been falsely arrested, according to the lawsuits.

Messages left for Hertz representatives weren’t immediately returned. CBS, which hired lawyers to help get the documents unsealed, previously reported Hertz said the “vast majority” of cases involve renters who were weeks or months overdue on returns and authorities are brought in only after “exhaustive attempts” to reach a customer.

Court Order

In a court hearing Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath ordered the annual theft numbers to be made public, siding with advocates for 220 people suing Hertz who argued that more details about Hertz’s internal anti-theft program should be public.

Court documents show that some of the customers who rented cars were jailed, some years after they rented and returned the cars. At least one allegedly was held at gunpoint just hours after paying for a rental.

“Hertz now admits that it reports thousands of its own customers for auto theft each year,” lawyers for the people suing said in court papers. The problem can be traced to company-wide, systemic problems, they allege.

Bankruptcy Claims

The false arrest claims often involve long-term rentals, some set up directly by the customer, others through an auto insurance company, according to court documents.

Those who claim Hertz had them wrongly arrested have filed claims in bankruptcy court demanding to be paid like other creditors of the company. Walrath oversaw Hertz’s Chapter 11 reorganization, which ended last year with a plan to pay creditors in full.

The case is Hertz Corp. 20-11218, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington).

(Updates with excerpt from the court filing. A previous version corrected the number of false arrest claims in a sub-headline)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hertz Customers Who Claim They Were Falsely Arrested Score Win in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Corp., battling hundreds of customers who say they were falsely arrested for auto theft after renting cars, was ordered by a federal judge to disclose how many renters it accuses every year.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $

  • Hertz ordered to release data on number of renters it accuses of theft

    The company already faces 230 claims by people who allege they were falsely arrested for stealing rental cars based on erroneous reports from Hertz.

  • Dash camera video shows Anchorage police officers fatally shooting man

    The shooting death of Bishar Hassan by three Anchorage, Alaska, police officers in April 2019 was captured on video provided to NBC News.

  • Fed’s Annual Stress Tests to Assume Massive Joblessness, Commercial Real Estate Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. banks will be tested against a hypothetical massive surge in unemployment and a crash in commercial real estate in the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests, according to the scenarios announced Thursday. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurant

  • What Sarah Palin's lawsuit and Jim Lamon's ad teach us about violent political speech

    Sarah Palin's crosshairs map and Jim Lamon's shootout ad may not directly lead to violence, but they feed into an already volatile environment.

  • Wireless Services Are Defying Inflation. Here’s Why.

    Wireless-telephone services, unlike food, energy, and vehicle categories, actually cost less than a year ago. Mobile consumers are getting more for their dollars.

  • Special report: Cancer-stricken Worcester firefighter and his wife suspect gear to blame

    What if firefighters are being killed by their own turnout gear? - the personal protective equipment they wear on the job?

  • Way-too-early prediction of Texas football’s offensive depth chart

    Texas will have multiple position battles on the offensive side of the ball.

  • Truck stolen at New Philadelphia hotel found in Warwick Township with three suspects

    A truck stolen from New Philadelphia motel late Wednesday night found less than two hours later in Warwick Township

  • North Carolina Woman Charged For Stealing Her Own Camaro

    Dumb criminals abound…

  • Korea’s $200 Billion Wealth Fund Is Betting on the Metaverse and AI Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s $200 billion sovereign wealth fund plans to boost investments in Silicon Valley startups as it looks to the metaverse and artificial-intelligence to accelerate its expansion in alternative assets.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling

  • LETTER: How can one be more vulnerable than a child in the womb?

    Each aborted baby dies. Most mothers delivering babies don’t. How does one become more vulnerable than a child in its mother's womb?

  • Diaz-Johnston murder case heading to grand jury for review

    Jorge Diaz-Johnston, a 54-year-old known as a gay rights pioneer, was found dead last month in a regional landfill in Jackson County.

  • Putin Will Pay Heavy Price for Invading Ukraine: Biden

    President Joe Biden says Russia will pay a heavy price if it invades Ukraine. He also advises American citizens leave Ukraine now. He spoke at the White House on Feb. 7.

  • Vistra Drops Price-Gouging Complaint Against Energy Transfer

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. dropped its allegations that Energy Transfer LP was price gouging ahead of last week’s winter storm in Texas storm that boosted demand for natural gas. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlVistra withdrew an emerge

  • New York Times is free to publish Project Veritas documents, appeals court rules

    A New York state appeals court freed the New York Times to publish documents concerning the conservative activist group Project Veritas, putting on hold a lower court ruling that alarmed First Amendment advocates.In an order made public on Thursday, the Appellate Division in Brooklyn stayed a December ruling https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/judge-orders-new-york-times-return-project-veritas-internal-memos-2021-12-24 that blocked the Times from publishing memoranda from an in-house Project Veritas lawyer, and required the newspaper to turn over or destroy the memos. Critics called the ruling by Justice Charles Wood of the state Supreme Court in Westchester County an unconstitutional prior restraint. Project Veritas has said the memos are protected by attorney-client privilege.

  • Genstar Is Said to Explore Possible $5 Billion Advarra Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Genstar Capital is exploring a potential sale of Advarra Inc. that could value the drug-research services firm at $5 billion or more, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparin

  • A warming friendship with China is allowing Russia to turn up the heat on Ukraine

    Russia has moved most of the troops guarding its east in an unprecedented deployment enabled by its warming relationship with a one-time rival, China.

  • Treasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks sank and Treasury yields spike higher after the hottest inflation reading in four decades prompted a Federal Reserve official to call for accelerating rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlThe two-year bon

  • Pfizer Stock Is Falling. Did Investors Misunderstand the Revenue Guidance?

    Pfizer shares dropped sharply after the company’s 2022 sales guidance appeared to fall short of expectations. The guidance that Pfizer (ticker: PFE) presented, however, doesn’t take into account future sales of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral, but only sales already made. In its earnings release, Pfizer said it expected revenues of between $98 billion and $102 billion in 2022, including Covid vaccine sales of $32 billion and Covid antiviral sales of $22 billion.