Hertz to add up to 65,000 Polestar electric vehicles to its catalog

(Reuters) - Rental car firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Monday it would buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years from Swedish EV maker Polestar.

Hertz said Polestar cars would be available from spring in Europe and later in 2022 in North America and Australia.

The rental car company said that it would initially order the Polestar 2 sedan.

The Estero, Florida-based company in March had added Tesla Inc's mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the car rental firm's website.

Polestar, which is yet to go public in the United States, is set to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Gores Guggenheim Inc this year.

