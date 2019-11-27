Hertz and Air France launch Hertz DriveU, a new high-quality, hassle-free airport transfer service

Hertz DriveU "When you don't want to drive!"

The service is available at more than 300 airports worldwide

LONDON and ROISSY, France, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longstanding partners Hertz International, part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ), and Air France are now offering passengers of the French flag carrier the new transfer service with private driver Hertz DriveU at more than 300 airports globally. Air France customers opting for the service will enjoy the peace of mind of having high-quality, hassle-free transportation to and from the airport, arranged ahead of their flight.

Hertz DriveU is the latest addition to Hertz's broad selection of innovative travel solutions, designed to meet all customer transportation needs. Seamlessly integrated into Air France's customer journey, the service offers a fully reliable and convenient alternative to taxis and other transportation means.

Vincent Gillet, VP Marketing, Hertz International, said: "Hertz, which pioneered 'Fly/Drive' in 1932, and Air France have been offering passengers a seamless union of top air and ground transportation for more than 30 years. Hertz DriveU is yet another innovative addition to the unique selection of Hertz products and services that Air France passengers can easily access from the airline's website before, during or after the reservation of their flight."

Soline de Montrémy, SVP Global Sales and Commercial Partnerships at Air France, added: "Our aim is to provide our customers with a trip that is as stress-free as possible. By offering the new transfer service with private driver our customers can relax for the rest of their trip, as they know someone is waiting for them. I am delighted with Hertz DriveU, which allows us to offer a high-quality customer experience, both on the ground and on board."

A tailor-made service, easy to book

Air France customers and Flying Blue members travelling onboard partner airlines' flights can easily pre-book Hertz DriveU from airfrance.hertzdriveu.com up to 3 hours before the transfer, with the peace of mind that the price they see is the final price they pay (with no unexpected costs). They will then receive an email confirming the booking, and a text message just before pick-up with the driver's full details, including contact numbers, pick-up location and vehicle information.

Hertz DriveU quality vehicles are grouped under Standard, Premium, Luxury, Green and Van categories for customers to choose the option that best suits their needs in more than 300 airports across 70 countries.

For airport pickups, a Hertz DriveU professional driver, equipped with a digital board displaying the passenger's name, will be waiting at arrivals up to 90 minutes, depending on the vehicle's category at no extra cost. As part of the service, the customer's flight is tracked at all times to ensure that the driver is at the airport when the customer arrives, even if there has been a last minute change.

As changes are part of daily life, customers can also cancel the service for free up to one hour before the booked pickup time.

In addition, members of the Flying Blue loyalty programme using Hertz DriveU will earn 3 Miles per dollar, euro or pound spent.

