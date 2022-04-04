Hertz expands investments in electric fleet with Polestar deal

Hertz is amping up its investment in electric cars.

On Monday, Estero-based Hertz Global Holdings — parent of The Hertz Corp. — announced plans to purchase up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years through a partnership with Polestar.

Polestar is a Swedish electric car maker.

Hertz expects to start offering the first batch of vehicles for rent in Europe this spring, with an anticipated rollout of cars in North America and Australia late this year.

The partnership with Polestar builds on Hertz's announcement last October of its intent to offer the largest electric fleet in North America — and one of the largest in the world.

Initially, it announced plans to order 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022, with intentions to add thousands of its own charging stations across its global network to support them.

Hertz recently added Tesla Model Ys to its rental lineup.

In addition to renting electric cars to its bread-and-butter business and leisure customers, Hertz is supplying them to rideshare drivers, working for such companies as Uber and Lyft, as a way to further its mission to accelerate electrification.

"Today's partnership with Polestar further builds on our ambition to become a leading participant in the modern mobility ecosystem and doing so as an environmentally-forward company. By working with EV industry leaders like Polestar, we can help accelerate the adoption of electrification while providing renters, corporate customers and rideshare partners a premium EV product, exceptional experience and lower carbon footprint," said Hertz's CEO Stephen Scherr in a statement.

Shares rose on the positive news.

As for Polestar, it continues to ramp up its electric car production.

The Tesla rival reported that it nearly tripled its vehicle production in 2021 and it anticipates another doubling this year.

Polestar expects its volumes to reach 290,000 vehicles per year by 2025.

The company plans to list on Nasdaq through a proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, which is expected to close over the next few months.

In a statement, Polestar's CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: "The partnership with a global pioneer like Hertz will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers' short- and longer-term mobility requirements. For many of them, it may be the first time they have driven an EV, and it will be a Polestar."

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

Initially, Hertz will order the Polestar 2, which includes a novel infotainment system powered by the Android Automotive operating system, created by Google.

Founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding, Polestar was established as a new, standalone Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer in 2017.

The company's cars are available and on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China and the Asia Pacific.

By 2023, Polestar plans to have its cars in 30 markets. They're currently made in China, but manufacturing will soon expand to the United States.

In addition to its namesake brand, Hertz operates the Dollar and Thrifty car rental services.

In May 2013, the company announced the relocation of its global headquarters from New Jersey to Estero after the acquisition of the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.

The new multimillion-dollar headquarters opened in 2015.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Hertz is investing more money in its electric fleet in new partnership with Swedish manufacturer.

