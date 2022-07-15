Hertz False-Arrest Claimants File New Suit, Expanding Dispute

Steven Church
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of people who have accused Hertz Corp. of having them wrongly arrested filed a new lawsuit against the rental car giant on Thursday, exposing the company to potentially higher court losses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new lawsuit, seen by Bloomberg, is based on allegations that had been bogged down in federal bankruptcy court, where there are are no juries and where it can be more difficult to win punitive damages against a corporation.

The rental car customers filed their lawsuit against Hertz in state court in Delaware on the same day that a federal judge issued an order letting several dozen claimants try to prove their allegations in front of a jury instead of seeking compensation in bankruptcy.

“In the last two years in bankruptcy, our hands were tied behind our back and our foot was stapled to the floor,” said attorney Francis Alexander Malofiy, the Philadelphia lawyer who has spent years fighting Hertz in court. “Now the gloves come off.”

Representatives for Hertz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Until recently, Hertz had successfully kept nearly all of the false arrest allegations tied to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. The company filed bankruptcy in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the economy and brought car rentals to a halt.

Hertz exited bankruptcy oversight last year, but left a shell company behind to pay off its older, disputed debts, including the false arrest claims. More than 230 false arrest claims have been filed against the company, mostly as bankruptcy claims.

Bankruptcy courts don’t have juries and all disputes are settled by a judge who is typically focused on rehabilitating the financially distressed company. In state courts, juries can be unpredictable, sometimes imposing steep penalties on corporations found to have harmed the public.

Last month, Hertz offered to settle about three dozen of the cases that are still in bankruptcy. The company lost a key court battle in June when US Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath allowed more than 70 customers to sue for false arrests. The rest of the cases are still before Walrath.

Hundreds of customers say in court papers that Hertz filed police reports against them and had them falsely arrested, often at gunpoint. A small number of those cases allege errors by Hertz employees caused police to pull over innocent customers on suspicion of driving stolen cars. Lawyers for the customers have said about 100 more claims were being prepared.

Hertz is the unit of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. that operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty rental brands in regions that include Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Hertz files thousands of criminal cases against customers annually, according to court documents. The company says the majority involve disputes about vehicles that weren’t returned on time and likely have been stolen, and it tries to contact customers via phone calls, text messages, emails and certified letters about overdue cars and get them back through private means, working for about 63 days beyond the return date before involving police.

The company said in a quarterly filing that it doesn’t expect a significant impact.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Week’s Best: Robinhood Settles Class-Action Lawsuit

    Online brokerage Robinhood has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving the company’s alleged negligence relating to a data breach that potentially made thousands of customers’ sensitive personal information accessible to hackers. The agreement could cost Robinhood up to $20 million—including payouts of up to $260 per affected client. When Elon Musk launched his quixotic crusade to take over Twitter there was no shortage of skeptics, including Barron’s Advisor.

  • U.S. industrial output falls in June for first time this year

    The numbers: Industrial production fell 0.2% in June, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. Wall Street economists had expected a 0.1% gain in factory output, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. Production in May was revised down slightly to an unchanged reading from the initial estimate of a 0.1% gain.

  • Retail Stocks Get a Boost From Consumer-Spending Data, but Cracks Appear

    Data from the Census Bureau showed retail sales rose 1% in June. But Americans are changing their spending in response to high inflation and shifting priorities.

  • UnitedHealth Q2 Earnings Surpass Street View Led By Growth In Both Segments, Lifts FY22 Earnings Outlook

    UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) has reported Q2 FY22 sales of $80.3 billion, up 13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $79.68 billion, with double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Adjusted EPS of $5.57 surpassed the consensus of $5.20 and was better than $4.70 a year ago. The company generated an operating cash flow of $6.9 billion or 1.3x net income. The medical care ratio was 81.5% compared to 82.8% a year ago due to COVID effects and business mix. The operating cost ratio of 14.

  • In the World of Deep Value Stocks, They're Playing 'No, No, Net Net'

    While Thursday marked the fifth consecutive down day for the S&P 500, just one of those days was what I consider "volatile" (a move up or down of more than 1%). Due to the uncertainties of inflation, and how the consumer will react, the company is not issuing guidance for the coming year.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra Warns Chip Shortage Will Go Into 2023. She Wants Congress to Help.

    General Motors sees semiconductor shortages stretching out into 2023. Here's what the company is doing about it.

  • Dow climbs 600 points as stocks look to snap 5-day losing streak

    Investors digested another batch of bank earnings, along with a slightly stronger than expected retail sales report.

  • UnitedHealth Boosts Full-Year Earnings Forecast After Profit Beat

    Healthcare has withstood inflationary pressures well so far. UnitedHealth's earnings are a bellwether for what's to come this earnings season.

  • Why Codexis Shares Are Slumping Today

    Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) expects Q2 sales of approximately $38 million and FY22 sales of 135 million to $141 million, below the propr expectation of $152 million - $158 million. FY22 product revenues are expected to be $112 million - $118 million, consistent with prior guidance. However, product revenues from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) are now expected to be at the low end of previous guidance of $75 million - $80 million, expected to be offset by revenues from other customers. Gross margin on pro

  • Celsius Owed $439M by Lending Firm EquitiesFirst: Report

    Troubled crypto lending firm Celsius is owed $439 million by Indianapolis-based private lending platform EquitiesFirst.

  • Amazon’s Earnings Outlook Could Be Better Than Feared, Analyst Says

    Investors are braced for Amazon to provide terrible guidance for the September quarter. But Barclays analyst Ross Sandler thinks the forecast could surprise to the upside.

  • Freight prices fall as supply chain issues start to abate

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the chart of the day, showing declining freight costs.

  • Twitter Says It Can Beat Musk’s Claims in Four Trial Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachLawyers for the San Francisco-based company say they

  • EXPLAINER: Twitter, Musk and the Delaware Chancery Court

    Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit to force billionaire Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy the social media giant will be resolved in a small but powerful Delaware court that specializes in high-stakes business disputes. Twitter has sued Musk in Delaware’s Court of Chancery in an effort to force him to complete a $44 billion takeover deal reached in April. Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement.

  • Criminal defense attorney explains why you should avoid self-checkout lanes: ‘Theft by mistake’

    A lawyer is going viral after sharing why she often suggests that shoppers avoid using self-checkout lanes.

  • Jesse Watters Suggested 10-Year-Old Rape Victim’s Abortion Was a ‘Hoax’ Before Arrest

    Fox News/ScreenshotOn Monday evening, Fox News host Jesse Watters spent the opening segment of his primetime show suggesting the case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was forced to travel to Indiana to get an abortion after she was raped was fabricated to benefit a left-wing agenda. The following night, Tucker Carlson straight-up called her story “not true.”On Wednesday, that girl’s alleged rapist was arrested.After laying out the details of the “heinous story,” Watters played clips of CNN and MSN

  • Homeowner who fired AK-47-style rifle at intruders won’t be charged, Florida cops say

    Two of the four suspects have been arrested, officials say.

  • ‘I Made a Mistake’ Says TikTok-Famous Owner of Escaped Deadly Cobra

    Raleigh Police DepartmentAllowing an extremely dangerous snake to escape from your house is one thing. Not reporting it for months as it slithered around a residential area is quite another.TikTok-famous snake handler Chris Gifford, 22, is asking for forgiveness in the wake of last summer’s snake scare in Raleigh, North Carolina. Residents lived in fear after authorities warned that a zebra cobra—a deadly species known for its venom-spitting used to blind prey—had been spotted on the loose, but

  • Amber Heard loses effort to set aside defamation verdict and get a new Johnny Depp trial

    The Virginia judge who presided over the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial made quick work of Amber Heard's effort to get a new trial. She was denied.

  • Bowen Turner, Who Was Accused Of Raping Three Teenagers, Must Register As A Sex Offender After His Probation Was Revoked

    Turner was given five years' probation in a rape case, and he would not have had to register as a sex offender if he didn't violate probation. One month later, he was arrested for public disorderly conduct.View Entire Post ›