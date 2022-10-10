Hertz False-Arrest Claimants Can Sue in State Court, Judge Rules

Steven Church
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- More than 60 people who have accused Hertz Corp. of having them wrongly arrested won the right to join a lawsuit against the company, dealing another blow to efforts by the rental car giant to keep the allegations bottled up in bankruptcy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Under a legal standard set by US Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath, the customers can sue for false arrest instead of battling the company in bankruptcy court. With the latest court maneuvers, more than 120 people are actively suing Hertz outside of bankruptcy court, according to an emailed statement by victim advocates.

About 320 people have come forward to accuse the company of having them falsely arrested, according to lawyers leading the lawsuits. Those renters claim Hertz routinely called the police on customers, sometimes over a payment dispute and in a few cases after the company lost track of a rental car.

The company lost a key court battle in June when Walrath allowed more than 70 customers to sue for false arrests.

Until June, Hertz had successfully kept nearly all the false arrest claims locked inside its Chapter 11 case, where juries are not allowed and where it’s difficult to win punitive damages against a corporation. As more claims move from bankruptcy jurisdiction to state courts, Hertz faces higher litigation costs and the prospect of big jury verdicts. The false arrest claims could cost Hertz hundreds of millions of dollars, according to advocates for those suing the company.

Legal Standard

Hertz has appealed the June ruling to allow certain claims to be resolved outside of bankruptcy. Company officials have offered to settle dozens of the claims while it continues to fight others in bankruptcy court.

“We disagree with the bankruptcy court’s ruling and the legal standard that the judge used,” the company said in an emailed statement. Since June, Hertz has offered to settle with about 60 alleged victims, the company said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to defend the company’s interest against those that intend harm, while also doing right by our customers.”

At a court hearing last month, Hertz lawyer Samuel Hershey said the company agreed that under the rules Walrath laid out for deciding which cases must stay in bankruptcy court, about 60 people qualify to have their claims decided elsewhere. Should the company succeed in overturning Walrath’s rules on appeal, those cases could be returned to the Chapter 11 case.

The company filed bankruptcy in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the economy and brought car rentals to a halt. Hertz exited bankruptcy oversight last year, but left a shell company behind to pay off its older, disputed debts, including the false arrest claims.

Bankruptcy courts don’t have juries and all disputes are settled by a judge who is typically focused on rehabilitating the financially distressed company. In state courts, juries can be unpredictable, sometimes imposing steep penalties on corporations found to have harmed the public.

Criminal Cases

Hundreds of customers say in court papers that Hertz filed police reports against them and had them falsely arrested, often at gunpoint. A small number of those cases allege errors by Hertz employees caused police to pull over innocent customers on suspicion of driving stolen cars.

Hertz is the unit of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. that operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty rental brands in regions that include Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Hertz files thousands of criminal cases against customers annually, according to court documents. The company says the majority involve disputes about vehicles that weren’t returned on time and likely have been stolen, and it tries to contact customers via phone calls, text messages, emails and certified letters about overdue cars and get them back through private means, working for about 63 days beyond the return date before involving police.

The case is Rental Car Intermediate Holdings, LLC 20-11247, US Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is senseless violence’: Fatal shooting in downtown Tampa bar

    Tampa police said that one person was killed and six people were injured early Sunday morning.

  • National podcast takes on 1984 disappearance, murder of Jonelle Matthews

    After captivating the nation in 1984, the story of Jonelle Matthews' disappearance has caught the eye of Wondery's podcast, "Suspect."

  • 2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft

    Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering.

  • Rep. Lee Zeldin and twin daughters recount horror of drive-by shooting outside Long Island home

    Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s teen daughters recalled the heart-stopping fear they felt dialing 911 and racing to an upstairs bathroom as gunshots rang out near their Long Island home. Twins Arianna and Mikayla Zeldin, both 16, recounted the harrowing incident Monday as they joined their congressman father marching in Manhattan’s Columbus Day Parade. “We heard screaming. We ...

  • American Tower (AMT) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does American Tower (AMT) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • India's Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash's cement unit for $606 million - Bloomberg

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Adani Group is in advanced talks to buy debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement business for $606 million, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing sources. Separately, Jaiprakash Associates said its board had approved the divestiture of the company's cement business, but did not reveal the name of a potential buyer or the price. The acquisition will be made by one of Adani Group's recently acquired cement units, with an announcement expected as early as this week, Bloomberg reported, adding the talks could still be delayed or fall apart.

  • Demanding employees turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch Court rules

    When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company demanded the employee turn on his webcam. The employee wasn't happy with being monitored "for 9 hours per day," in a program that included screen-sharing and streaming his webcam.

  • No charges for police who killed Molotov-throwing man

    North Carolina police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in May won’t face charges, prosecutors announced Monday. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office released the results of an investigation into the officers’ use of force. Citing an imminent risk to officers and the public, Freeman's report said “the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution,” news outlets reported.

  • These Early Black Friday Apple Deals Are No Joke

    Black Friday deals on Apple devices have already started with some of the most jaw-dropping discounts on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and Beats.

  • Uncovering How My Grandfather Buried Nuclear Waste in South Carolina

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Ciera Horton McElroy/GettyDo you know what we did with nuclear waste in the 1960s?We buried it. In the ground. Literally.Scientists with doctorates in soil science were commissioned to find the right place and just the right dirt to bury radioactive materials that would decay very, very, very slowly.Growing up, I marveled at my dad’s stories of life in Cold War-era South Carolina. Duck and Cover drills felt utterly dystopian and Twilight Zone

  • Slick surfaces and sharp turns: These are the 10 deadliest roads in the US

    These roads account for over 1,000 fatalities a year. Learn how to protect yourself.

  • China urges 'patience' as COVID cases rebound ahead of key congress

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China called for "patience" with its tough COVID policies and warned against any "war-weariness" as local cases soared to their highest since August, days ahead of a pivotal Communist Party congress. Many countries are learning to co-exist with COVID-19, but China has repeatedly quashed any speculation of a let-up in its policies, which can range from locking down a local community to an entire city, even though fatalities remain low by global standards and symptoms, if any, are mostly mild. Pressure on officials to stop outbreaks as soon as they spring up has risen in recent weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 appeared in mainland China for the first time, ensnaring travellers during a just-ended week-long national holiday.

  • 3 arrested after man shot during confrontation he started in Carroll County, police say

    Police say the man who was shot in the leg called his uncle to come get rid of his gun.

  • Shooting near Aurora and Worth not connected to serial killings, Stockton police say

    At about 4:31 a.m. on Oct. 9, Stockton police went to the area of Aurora Street and Worth Street after a shooting was reported, police said.

  • Rail union BMWED members reject contract deal with U.S. railroads

    The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes (BMWED), which represents more 11,000 workers, said the rejection results in a "status quo" period where the union will reengage bargaining with the Class I freight carriers. The union said the vote "indicates that there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads' executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers". Last month, President Joe Biden announced that other unions, including those representing thousands of workers, and the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC) had reached a tentative deal, staving off a costly strike that could have crippled U.S. supply chains.

  • Biden vows continued aid to Ukraine in call after Russian strikes

    President Biden on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to condemn the Russian military’s missile strikes in Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian cities while pledging continued U.S. support for the country. Biden “expressed his condemnation of Russia’s missile strikes across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, and conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of those…

  • Wynn Leads Casino-Stock Rout as China Holiday Spending Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau casino operators tumbled in US trading Monday after data showed that tourism revenue declined sharply over China’s week-long National Day break as strict Covid rules held travelers back from spending. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsThis Is

  • Uber tried to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride

    A glitch in the app meant the trainee chef was sent a huge bill to travel four miles.

  • SLO man arrested after assault weapons, ghost guns discovered at home, DOJ says

    The suspect purchased cut-up machine gun parts from Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Silicon Carbide Leader Drives EVs, 5G — And Strong Sales

    With plans for the world's largest silicon carbide plant and big earnings estimates ahead, Wolfspeed looks to charge up a fresh breakout.