Hertz Global (HTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates

Hertz Global Holdings’ HTZ third-quarter 2019 earnings (excluding 34 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.60 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12 cents. However, quarterly earnings declined from the year-ago figure. Moreover, quarterly revenues of $2,836 million were marginally short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,876.9 million. However, the top line was up 2.8% year over year, driven by an impressive performance of the U.S. Rental Car segment.

Segmental Performance

In the quarter under review, the U.S. Rental Car segment generated revenues of $1,962 million, up 5.9% year over year. This upside can be attributed to favorable pricing and upbeat demand.

Vehicle utilization decreased to 79% from 81% a year ago. Transaction days improved 5% year over year on the back of robust demand from summer leisure renters and ride-hailing drivers. Total revenue per transaction day (RPD) inched up 1%. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment were up 29% year over year to $269 million but fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308 million.

Segmental direct vehicle operating expenses inched up 2.9% to $1,099 million. Meanwhile, interest expenses increased 12.8% while selling, general and administrative expenses declined 2.3% year over year.

The International Rental Car segment generated revenues of $702 million, down 4% year over year. This downside was due to decreased volumes as a result of weakness in the European market. Meanwhile, segmental revenues were flat on a constant currency basis. Vehicle utilization was flat at 80%. Segmental RPD rose 1%.

Segmental direct vehicle operating costs increased marginally year over year to $386 million. Interest expenses were flat while selling, general and administrative expenses declined 7.5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment not only declined 18% year over year to $115 million but also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118 million. Meanwhile, revenues from all other operations dipped 1.1% to $172 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $465 million compared with $1.13 billion at the end of 2018.

Restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period came in at $230 million compared with $283 million at 2018 end. As of Sep 30, 2019, total debt amounted to $18.04 billion compared with $16.32 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.

Upcoming Releases

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are awaiting third-quarter earnings reports from players like Air Lease Corp. AL, Copa Holdings CPA and Golar LNG GLNG. While Air Lease and Copa Holdings will release third-quarter results on Nov 7 and Nov 13, respectively, Golar LNG will announce the same on Nov 26.

