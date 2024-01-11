Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and replacing them with gas-powered vehicles

The company cited demand concerns and higher expenses linked to EV repairs for the decision.

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
2
Reuters / Reuters

Hertz says it's selling around 20,000 electric vehicles from its US fleet, which constitutes approximately a third of its total number of EVs in its global fleet. It claimed that "expenses related to collision and damage, primarily associated with EVs, remained high" in the most recent financial quarter, "thereby supporting the company’s decision to initiate the material reduction in the EV fleet." Hertz said it plans to reinvest some of the proceeds into purchasing gas-powered vehicles.

"The company expects this action to better balance supply against expected demand of EVs," Hertz said in an SEC filing. "This will position the company to eliminate a disproportionate number of lower margin rentals and reduce damage expense associated with EVs."

There were already signs that Hertz was having cold feet over its decision to invest heavily in EVs over the last few years. It was reported in 2021 that the rental company had ordered 100,000 EVs from Tesla. The following April, it emerged that Hertz planned to buy up to 65,000 EVs from Polestar over five years.

However, in October 2023, Hertz said it was slowing down plans to electrify its fleet. At the time, CEO Stephen Scherr said EVs cost Hertz "about twice in terms of damage cost repair than a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle."

As Reuters notes, Tesla is currently selling more than 700 EVs through its used car website. The vast majority of those are Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.

Recommended Stories

  • Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and replacing them with gas cars

    Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.

  • EV started fire at Chrysler Tech Center in November, report says

    All three Detroit automakers had struggles with EV-related fires in 2023. One in November at a Stellantis facility appears to have started in an EV on a lift.

  • The small and affordable EVs we lost in 2023

    Large, heavy electric vehicles demand more materials and energy than smaller EVs; that means more avoidable greenhouse gas emissions during and after production. Despite these downsides, automakers build big because big sells. Numerous vehicles from startups and some legacy automakers challenge the "bigger is better" notion via compact designs and smaller price tags.

  • The number of new car dealers selling EVs has grown considerably

    iSeeCars found that the number of new car dealers selling EVs has more than tripled in the last three years.

  • Rivian stock soars as EV maker signs an AT&T fleet deal

    Rivian shares charged higher on Thursday after the electric truck maker announced a new commercial client for its trucks, expanding beyond its original delivery van deal with Amazon.

  • 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging and feature upgrades

    The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.

  • Scoop up Brita water filters, pitchers and bottles for up to 45% off during Amazon's Winter Sale

    These popular H2O purifiers start at just $13 — we'll drink to that.

  • Airbnb or hotel? Overmoon's vacation rental model aims to combine the best of both

    Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.

  • Refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, a small increase for new looks

    The refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, the lower trims seeing a small increase, prices rising on upper trims due to improved standard tech.

  • OGX shampoo review: A budget-friendly fix for dry, damaged hair

    The ultra-moisturizing drugstore formulas feel much more expensive than they are.

  • Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' tech now works with employee badges

    Amazon's computer vision and sensor-powered Just Walk Out retail technology, which allows customers to shop at stores and then skip the cashier line when it's time to check out, is now expanding to corporate domains with support for employee badges as the payment mechanism. The retail giant announced today the launch of "badge pay," a new option that will initially bring Just Walk Out technology to a hospital setting. With the launch, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff will be able to grab food and beverages from their hospital's Just Walk Out store by scanning their employee badges.

  • 2024 CES Mega Gallery: Honda concepts, a VinFast truck and flying cars galore

    Our 2024 mega gallery for CES where we show you all the automotive reveals from the Las Vegas tech show.

  • Pier banks $2.4M to launch ‘Stripe for credit’

    While working at fintech lending platform Stilt, Jessica Zhang and Alex Hegevall Clarke saw how expensive and time-consuming it was for the credit industry to outfit their in-house tech stacks in order to adhere to stringent federal and state regulations. “Businesses, whether a venture-backed startup or even brick-and-mortar lenders, really struggle to launch products quickly and compliantly because of how fragmented existing solutions are and the high compliance hurdles,” Zhang told TechCrunch. “Pier is building ‘Stripe for credit,’ which is a way for companies to automate their own credit products.”

  • CES 2024: The biggest transportation news, from Honda’s EVs to Hyundai’s air taxi ambitions

    CES has increasingly become defined by what automakers and other mobility-focused companies bring to Las Vegas, and CES 2024 has been no exception. As the TechCrunch team continues to cover CES from the show floor in Vegas, led by Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec, you can catch up on all of the mobility news right here as it comes in. Honda unveils concept EVs and teases new 0 series lineup.

  • Returnmates, now Sway, bags $19.5M Series A to manage e-commerce returns

    Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.

  • Where does the trending 'Look At Me' song come from?

    A song from 1963 is the soundtrack to one of TikTok's latest slideshow trends.

  • What to expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024, including the Galaxy S24 smartphone launch

    Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S24 smartphones at the first Unpacked of the year. Here's a look at what to expect, including some of the generative AI features.

  • Microsoft expands EU data localization efforts to cover system logs

    Microsoft has ticked off the second phase of its rollout of a data localization offering in the European Union. The latest deployment to the "EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud", as it brands the infrastructure, kicked off in at the start of last year. Microsoft had said it expected the second phase of the rollout to be completed at the end of 2023 so it's keeping roughly to schedule.

  • Finn raises $109M on a $658M valuation, taking its car subscription platform up another gear

    Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109-110 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.

  • Nissan Ariya Nismo is most surely the Nismo EV being revealed tomorrow

    Nissan will reveal a Nismo-tuned EV that will probably be an Ariya variant. You can watch the reveal live, here.