Hertz Picks Centerbridge-Backed Plan to Exit From Bankruptcy

Greg Chang and Yueqi Yang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc.​​ said it chose an “enhanced” offer from Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners to provide equity capital for the rental-car company’s exit from Chapter 11.

The deal, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval, has the support of holders of more than 85% of the company’s unsecured notes, Hertz said, a level of backing that gave it a “clear advantage” over a competing offer. The company earlier received a rival proposal from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management.

“We look forward to emerging from Chapter 11 in the second quarter financially and operationally stronger, and well-positioned to achieve the opportunities in the rebounding travel market,” Paul Stone, Hertz’s chief executive officer, said in the statement Saturday.

The company remains on track to exit from its bankruptcy in June. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated individuals don’t need a Covid test and don’t need to quarantine when traveling domestically.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May when the near-total shutdown of the global travel industry sent its rental revenues plunging. It became a popular stock among day traders, who sent shares of the bankrupt company soaring against conventions. Hertz made a short-lived effort to raise funds after its bankruptcy filing by selling stock, but abandoned it after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission questioned the plan.

The new investors will bring operational expertise to Hertz, including experience with companies such as Santander Consumer USA, Dana Inc., and Car Trade, the company said.

The supporting noteholders have agreed to support the exchange of the unsecured funded debt claims against Hertz for about 48.2% of the equity in the reorganized company and the right to purchase an additional $1.6 billion of equity. They have also committed to purchase, or otherwise backstop, the full $1.6 billion of equity being offered to the holders of Hertz’s unsecured funded debt.

Holders of 725 million euros ($852 million) of European vehicle notes will be paid in cash in full under the plan, while creditors of general unsecured claims will get about 75 cents on the dollar, it said. Hertz’s existing equity will be canceled and receive no distribution.

(Adds quotes from Hertz’s CEO, background)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Roku Stock A Buy Ahead Of Its First-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Streaming video platform Roku is the on-ramp to internet television for many consumers. Investors have taken notice of its key position in the market. But is Roku stock a buy right now?

  • What’s next after stock-market bubbles and Archegos chaos mark trading in 1st quarter ?

    Will a raucous first three months of 2021 give way to more bubbliciousness in segments of the market, occluded trade canals, hair-raising surges in borrowing costs fueled by spiking bonds yields and an unmitigated hunger to get rich quick in the coming three months of the year?

  • You might have just missed the best time to sell your startup

    On work topics, I have a few things for you today, all concerning data points that matter: Q1 2021 M&A data, March VC results from Africa, and some surprising (to me, at least) podcast numbers. On the first, Dan Primack shared a few early first-quarter data points via Refinitiv that I wanted to pass along. Not that the venture capital world will slow, especially given that Tiger just reloaded to the tune of $6.7 billion.

  • All of Tesla’s Short Sellers Have Vanished

    Bears don't have much fight anymore, despite a nice dip in the share price, and the short sellers have backed away.

  • Person County deputy shoots to death a man holding hostages, sheriff says

    The Person County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy has been placed on leave while the State Bureau of Investigations reviews the shooting.

  • Tesla Deliveries Smashed Expectations. The Stock Should Rise Monday.

    Investors had been wary of the figures—not because of demand or competition, but because of the global automotive chip shortage.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Jumped 24.7% in March

    Shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 24.7% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock shrugged off market-shaking volatility in the technology sector and posted big gains thanks to encouraging guidance from management and signs of momentum in the broader machine vision space. MicroVision published its fourth-quarter results on March 11, reporting that it had generated $395,000 in licensing revenue and posted a net loss of $3.6 million ($0.02 per share) in the period.

  • Compass Just Went Public, Placing Robert Reffkin on a Path to Become America’s Youngest Black Billionaire

    On Reffkin’s LinkedIn account, he explained why he started his booming company in the first place.

  • Argo AI Mulling SPAC Or IPO Deal This Year

    Argo AI may be considering going public through either a traditional IPO or a transaction with a SPAC. What Happened: Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle startup backed by Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), is reportedly considering going public as soon as this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the startup's plans. On April 1, Argo’s co-founder Bryan Salesky told employees that the company is set to commercialize its self-driving technology and is looking to boost funding. Argo AI is still working out whether to go for a traditional IPO or do a transaction with a SPAC. Why It Matters: Other startups in this space also could be planning to go public. This includes Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Waymo, General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) Cruise and Aurora Innovation Inc., which is backed by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Bloomberg reports. Argo was valued at $7.5 billion when Volkswagen Group finalized its $2.6 billion investment in July 2020. Ford has invested $1 billion in Argo AI, which is led by former Alphabet and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) staff. Argo, founded in 2016 by Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander, is jointly controlled by Volkswagen and Ford. Photo by Yanshu Lee on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMarch Madness Fuels Restaurant Business Across US; Stocks And ETFs In Sector Could Get A BounceAmazon Workers In Germany To Go On Strike For 4 Days© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla files a petition against U.S. labor board order

    The electric-car maker filed a petition on Friday with the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals to review the NLRB's decision and order issued on March 25. In the petition, Tesla asked the court to review the order and grant Tesla "any further relief which the Court deems just and equitable." Last month, the NRLB ordered Tesla to direct Musk to delete the tweet and to post a notice addressing the unlawful tweet at all of its facilities nationwide and include language that says "WE WILL take appropriate steps to ensure Musk complies with our directive."

  • More companies, including PayPal and Starbucks, are accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment, despite volatility warnings

    Retailers in the food and drink sector, as well as big tech firms, are recognizing crypto's popularity as a payment option

  • What to Know About What's Happening to Unaccompanied Minors at the Border

    Here's what to know about the unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and how the government has responded

  • India Covid: Maharashtra to go into lockdown unless cases fall

    Maharashtra's chief minister says the state's health system could soon become "inadequate".

  • Taylor Swift revealed every 'from the vault' song she'll release next week after asking fans to guess the titles

    Taylor Swift already released one of her six "from the vault" songs: "You All Over Me," featuring Maren Morris. She shared the full list on Twitter.

  • Harris to move into official VP residence next week

    After more than two months of living in temporary housing, Vice President Kamala Harris will soon be able to unpack and unwind at her official residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory. Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president, tweeted Thursday that Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will move into the official vice presidential residence on Massachusetts Avenue in northwest Washington next week — after some repairs are completed. Sanders did not provide a date.

  • Pakistan wins 1st ODI over South Africa off last ball

    Babar Azam's century set up Pakistan's three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international on Friday, although the tourists still needed to scramble a run off the final ball to win. The Pakistan captain hit 103 off 104 balls and his team was cruising at 186-1 at SuperSport Park after South Africa scored 273-6 in its 50 overs. Azam's dismissal sparked a slump as Pakistan lost four wickets for 17 runs, all of them to fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

  • US lifts Trump-era sanctions against ICC prosecutor

    The sanctions against top prosecutor Fatou Bensouda were imposed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Matt Hancock summoned to High Court to justify opening shops before pubs

    Matt Hancock has been ordered to the High Court on Tuesday to justify why he is allowing non-essential shops to open before pubs and restaurants. The legal action has been brought by nightclubs operator Sacha Lord and former Pizza Express boss Hugh Osmond to try to force the early opening of hospitality venues. According to High Court documents seen by The Telegraph the pair are challenging “the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021 to the extent that those Regulations provide for non-essential retail businesses to reopen before indoor hospitality businesses”. The order from Mr Justice Swift says that "the Secretary of State shall by 10am on Tuesday April 6 2021 file and serve his response to the application" from the pair. Although Mr Hancock has been summoned to the High Court, it is likely that officials in his department will have to attend court on his behalf. Writing for The Telegraph website, Mr Osmond said it “makes no sense to open indoor ‘non-essential’ retailers five weeks before indoor hospitality”. Non-essential retailers such as clothes shops, homeware stores, betting shops, auction houses, technology shops, car showrooms, market stalls can open from April 12. Indoor hospitality businesses have to wait until May 17. Mr Osmond said the case offered “some hope this weekend for those of us who cherish British freedom and who crave a return to rational and democratic governing”. He added: “In a democracy, evidence and rationality should still matter, and so too should transparency, challenge and accountability. “Government has been given an easy ride in Parliament with the official Opposition being nowhere to be seen. “This has led to arbitrariness, randomness and a complete lack of logic in the rules, and we’re starting to see it being accompanied by something even more sinister: an arrogance, and a sense that ministers are above scrutiny. “The Government left us no choice but to take it to court and regardless of the eventual outcome of the case, I am grateful to Mr Justice Swift (whose name seems so apt) for recognising that this is a truly urgent matter affecting the lives of millions of people, that simply cannot wait.” A Government spokesman said it could not comment on legal proceedings. She added: “As the Prime Minister has said, we want this lockdown to be the last. Our roadmap sets out a phased approach to cautiously easing restrictions, informed by scientific experts, and we continue to act in response to the latest available evidence to protect the NHS and save lives. “We have continued to support the hospitality sector throughout the pandemic, including our new £5 billion Restart Grant scheme, extending the furlough scheme and the VAT cut, and providing 750,000 businesses in hospitality and other sectors with business rates relief.”

  • Greinke, Astros shut down rival A's to win opener 8-1

    Astros manager Dusty Baker hoped to get five strong innings from Zack Greinke on opening day. The veteran righty gave Houston a little more. Greinke pitched six shutout innings, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman homered back-to-back in the eighth, and Houston hushed an unwelcoming crowd in beating the reigning AL West champion Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Thursday night.

  • China 'driving out journalists', EU says after BBC's Sudworth leaves

    The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.