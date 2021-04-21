Hertz Sees Potential Equity Recovery as It Weighs Knighthead Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said improved bankruptcy plans it’s weighing offer shareholders a chance to own a slice of the car renter once it exits bankruptcy.

The company asked a federal judge in Wilmington, Delaware to let it start the process of getting final approval for a revised bankruptcy plan backed by Centerbridge Partners while it considers accepting a competing bid from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management.

“We’re trying to get to an approach where we can have our cake and eat it too,” Hertz’s lead bankruptcy attorney Tom Lauria said in a virtual court hearing Wednesday.

Under new terms presented by Hertz in court, existing shareholders would get warrants worth $90 million to $100 million, giving them a recovery of 60 to 70 cents a share, Laura said. That would be a “material return to equity,” he said. The warrants could be exercised at a roughly $6 billion enterprise value.

Hertz wants U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath to allow the Centerbridge exit plan to go to a creditor vote and to approve a more than $70 million breakup fee if the Knighthead bid is picked later on. The courtroom maneuvering comes after Knighthead and Certares for a second time sweetened their proposal to buy Hertz out of bankruptcy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The battle over ownership of Hertz is heating up as the company seeks to exit bankruptcy by the end of June. Leaving court protection then would allow the reorganized Hertz to take advantage of surging demand for summer travel and sell older vehicles into a hot used-car market. Competitor Avis Budget Group Inc. has seen its stock double this year.

The company earlier this month picked a plan from Centerbridge, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners that outbid an earlier version of the Knighthead deal.

The Centerbridge-led proposal would swap unsecured funded debt claims for 48.2% of the equity in the reorganized company and the right to purchase an additional $1.6 billion of equity.

In a court hearing last week, Walrath delayed approval of a creditor vote on the Centerbridge-backed reorganization to give Hertz time to weigh an updated Knighthead proposal.

The case is Hertz Corp. 20-11218, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.

