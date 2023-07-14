'He's about to get out and I am not.' Convicted killer charged in assault of jail inmate

The Boone County Detention Center.

A Northern Kentucky man, already convicted of killing 60-year-old Virgil Stewart during a robbery in Covington, is facing new charges related to the assault of another inmate at the Boone County Detention Center last month, court records show.

Zachary Holden Jr., 21, is charged with second-degree assault, a felony. He appeared in Boone County District Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

On June 16, a Boone County jail deputy was conducting cell checks at the jail when they witnessed Holden, of Florence, punching another inmate while the man was lying on a mattress, according to a criminal complaint.

The deputy instructed Holden to stop, but he refused and continued hitting the other inmate.

The inmate tried to shield himself from the blows and flee from Holden, but Holden followed him and resumed the attack.

The inmate was taken for a medical examination, during which he said Holden had thrown boiling water on him.

An investigator observed the inmate had skin peeling off the left side of his head and both arms and he was taken to the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence for treatment of his injuries.

When questioned, Holden told investigators that "it is what it is," and "he's (the inmate) about to get out and I am not," according to the complaint's account of Holden's statements.

Holden is facing the possibility of life in prison for Stewart's August 2022 killing. He pleaded guilty in May to charges of murder and robbery. Prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty.

Stewart was walking home from his job at a dollar store when the shooting took place, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Covington police found Stewart unconscious on the 15th Street viaduct over the railroad tracks between Madison Avenue and Russell Street. He had suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, Latoya Dale, who prosecutors say drove the vehicle Holden fled the scene in after the robbery, told investigators she and Holden were trying to set up drug deals on Facebook to rob the dealers once they met.

She said Holden became frustrated when one of the dealers was a no-show and he decided to rob the first person to come along, which happened to be Stewart.

Holden came away from the robbery with just $6.

Holden is also being detained in Boone County on charges of robbery, identity theft, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

In one of those incidents, Holden is accused of organizing a meet-up to buy marijuana from a woman and then stealing her purse at gunpoint.

Holden is scheduled to appear in Kenton County Circuit Court on Monday for sentencing in the murder case.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man convicted in Covington murder accused of assaulting fellow inmate