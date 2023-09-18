"He's arrived home:" Ferency statue unveiled

Sep. 18—Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency has returned home.

Ferency, killed in an ambush in 2021, was remembered Sunday afternoon at the unveiling of his statue outside the Terre Haute Police Department station in downtown Terre Haute. His children Payton and Nick unveiled the statue created by Wabash Valley sculptor Bill Wolfe.

His statue stands between those of two other fallen officers: Brent Long and Robert Pitts, killed in 2011 and 2018, respectively. The memorial lists the names of 14 policemen, 14 firefighters and six sheriff's deputies who perished in the line of duty.

Just before the ceremony, the Jeep Junkies — who helped fund the police station memorial — arrived, swelling the crowd for the unveiling to number in the hundreds.

Payton Ferency spoke before the unveiling. "The love I and my family have felt from the community is unmatched," she said. "As a society, we need to do better. ... I hope we never have to meet like this again."

Payton and her family had seen and approved of Wolfe's clay version of the statue back in June, but to see it in its rightful place is "perfect," she said. "Bill did an amazing job — he's the best taking all of our little tips and tricks along the way with him. He's arrived home and I'm glad everybody was able to see it and that the town is here to witness this. We get to see him all the time, now."

Shelley Klingerman, Ferency's sister, said, "The permanence of it — you can come and visit, pay tribute, have your conversations — it's hard to put it into words. The lengths that have gone into memorializing these officers, no one can really understand what it means to the family."

Police Chief Shawn Keen reflected on the day of mixed emotions.

"On one hand, I'm really happy that this memorial is complete now," he said. "But on the other hand, I wish this memorial wasn't needed at all, that we didn't need any names out here. I'm happy the statue turned out the way the family wanted, and I hope we never have to add another name to this."

Officer and Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said, "The terms of endearment when it comes to an officer — we're family, we live here every day and the hurt never goes away."

During her speech, Payton said her family all had an app called Life360 which kept family members informed of one another's whereabouts. It was essentially her father's way of keeping track of his children, because they never received alerts as to his location.

However, on the day Wolfe delivered the statue to the police station, they did receive a notice: "Greg Ferency has returned home."

"We cannot think of a logical explanation for it, other than it was a sign from my dad," Payton said later.

"We all look for signs, and I think that was definitely a sign," added Klingerman.

"That was something," Keen agreed.

Newman said that now that Ferency is home, "Long after we're gone, he'll still be here."

