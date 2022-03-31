'He's a b----': Whitmer kidnap plot suspect mocks FBI informant during testimony

Daniel Harris, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Defendant Daniel Harris and a prosecutor got into a heated exchange during the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial, with Harris mocking a former Wolverine Watchmen who quit the group and became an informant.

"He's a b----," Harris said, referring to Big Dan, the informant he grew to admire and trust.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth asked him to elaborate.

"Nope," Harris responded.

Roth persisted, asking Harris to explain why he called the man a "b----."

"He got scared by memes," Harris explained.

Big Dan is a former Army sergeant who joined the Wolverine Watchmen in the spring of 2020, but quit after hearing members talk about killing police according to his testimony. He told jurors that he expressed his concerns to a friend who was a cop, and then FBI called him within a week and asked him to become an informant. He agreed.

More: Girlfriend of Whitmer kidnap plot suspect Barry Croft breaks down crying on stand

More: Defense tells jury: Whitmer kidnap suspect's Facebook posts were only a joke

According to trial testimony, Harris became enamored with Big Dan, impressed by his military knowledge and skills.

But in court Wednesday, he painted a different picture, alleging Big Dan was weak because he expressed concern over a meme that depicted violence.

"You went to Iraq, came out hurt, but words hurt you, words scare you?" Harris testified, referring to Dan. "You’re a b----. Words are words."

Harris also had cross words for one of his co-defendants who testified against him.

"He's a liar," Harris said.

Harris' opinions and emotions surfaced during cross examination by the prosecutor, who challenged Harris about his testimony earlier Thursday morning that he never plotted to kidnap the governor, possess weapons of mass destruction, blow up a bridge or harm Whitmer's security detail. That's what he's been accused of in a historic domestic terrorism case that highlights the growth of extremism in America, with Harris and three others accused of plotting to kidnap the governor out of anger over COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues

The suspects face up to life in prison if convicted.

Harris became combative at times during cross examination, refusing to answer questions or challenging the prosecutor, which could wind up hurting him, according to former U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, who has been following the trial and heard Harris's testimony.

"It's not only what he said that is a red flag to jurors, but also his tone of voice," Schneider said. "He sounded like he was mocking people who weren't tough enough to take matters into their own hands and fight back against the government. That plays right into exactly what the prosecution is trying to prove."

My co-defendants are 'liars'

During cross examination, the prosecutor asked Harris: "Is Governor Whitmer a tyrant?"

"Not really," Harris answered.

"You never said she was a tyrant?" the prosecutor said.

"Not to my recollection, no," Harris answered.

Play the tape, the prosecutor instructed, as he played for the jury conversations in which Harris is heard discussing ways to kill Whitmer.

"Doming her when she's coming to and from work — meaning shoot her in the head," the prosecutor asked.

"Correct," Harris answered.

"Pretend to be a pizza delivery person and kill her when she answers the door," the prosecutor continued, referring to Harris's comments.

Harris conceded he made those comments.

The prosecutor also asked him about his co-defendants who testified against him: Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks.

Ty Garbin, who was arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Mich., faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"You testified that you had nothing to do (with the kidnapping plan) but the two in the group you were closest to were Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, the two people who have pleaded guilty," the prosecutor said.

Harris said while he was close with Garbin and Franks, he didn't agree with their take on things, and called them both "liars."

'Stoned crazy pirate'

The prosecutor also asked Harris about his co-defendant Barry Croft, whom Harris had described as the "stoned crazy pirate" he built explosives with, and once tried to blow up a balloon filled with BB's in an oven.

"You like Barry Croft?" the prosecutor asked.

"Kind of," Harris answered.

"You testified that building explosives was fun," the prosecutor said.

"Yeah," Harris answered.

During cross examination, the prosecutor also asked Harris about conversations in which he is heard inquiring about explosives.

"You were trying to find a bomb maker," the prosecutor asked him.

"Yes," Harris answered, but insisted that he did so at the directive of informant Big Dan.

The prosecutor challenged that testimony, with Harris admitting another man had asked him for help finding a bomb maker, but that he didn't know who that man was until after his arrest.

'Take it down a notch'

Roth would press Harris on his recollection of statements during meetings of the group. He asked Harris to expand on his description of co-defendant Brandon Caserta, whom Harris had described as a passionate person.

"His passion came out as threats of violence, right," Roth asked.

Harris said he couldn't recall and that he only talked to Caserta once or twice.

When Roth noted the two were in the same car for a trip from Michigan to Wisconsin, Harris said that he only considered that one conversation.

But Roth pressed Harris to explain a conversation that occurred in his Lake Orion home, where Caserta talked about acknowledging the use of deadly force. Harris said he had trouble remembering exact conversations he was asked about.

"I'm concerned by that sir, someone talks about shooting people and you don't remember it," Roth said.

He continued: "It strikes me sir, that on direct examination, you didn't say 'I don't recall' very much."

The cross examination became so tense that the judge had to interject.

"Let's take it down a notch," Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said, chiding the parties to remember "we're all adults."

Roth also quizzed Harris about what he told FBI agents after he was arrested on Oct. 7, 2020. In his arrest interview, Harris said Dan the informant didn't push the group in one way or another.

"Dan was right down the middle?" Roth asked.

"That's how I perceived it, yes," Harris replied.

That contradicts his morning testimony, when he told the jury that Adam Fox was not the leader of the group, as prosecutors have alleged.

The leader, Harris said, was Dan the informant - the man he called a "b ----."

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer kidnap plot suspect Daniel Harris mocks FBI informant