He's Black, Republican and working to reelect Trump. It's not easy

Immanuel Jarvis has spent most of his life in sales. Cellphones. Life insurance. Real estate.

He comes at it naturally, with a warm smile, clever wit and outgoing personality. He's hard not to like.

And yet Jarvis gets taunting emails, nasty phones calls, dirty looks. He recalls people standing so close he felt their hot breath on his face as they told him, "If I was your mother, I'd be ashamed of you for who you are."

Jarvis is a Republican. He is Black. And he's a staunch supporter of President Trump.

After 3 1/2 incendiary years in office, the president is deeply loathed by many Black Americans. Polls suggest fewer than 10% of Black voters back his reelection and more than 7 in 10 of those surveyed not only disapprove of Trump's job performance but do so strongly.

Still, there are millions of Black Americans who will cast their ballots for the president in November, many enthusiastically. As chairman of the Durham County Republican Party, one of Jarvis' goals is to increase that number.

It may be the toughest sales job the 43-year-old has ever faced.

Durham County, located near the dead center of North Carolina, is nearly 40% Black. Trump lost here to Hillary Clinton by a crushing 78% to 18%. There is not a single GOP member of the County Board of Commissioners or Durham City Council.

"Not just Democratic," Kerry Haynie, a Duke University political scientist, said of the local political breed. "It's a progressive kind of Democrat."

Trump won't come close to winning Durham County in November. At best, he might lose in a less-big landslide. But the president hasn't helped himself by doing things such as retweeting a video of a supporter shouting "white power," equating the words "Black Lives Matter" with hate speech, or defending the heritage of the slave-holding Confederacy. And that's just of late.

Jarvis, however, is undeterred.

He harbors no illusion about the racist roots of this country, the inequality that Black Americans persistently face, the rampant discrimination and the casual bigotry that has become so normalized that, for some, it's almost second nature.

"My heart grieves for where Black America is going," he said during one of several long conversations about politics and the presidential campaign.

He sees one remedy residing in the White House.

"How many people do you know that are standing up for us?" Jarvis asked rhetorically. "I know one. It's a person that the media hates. His name is Donald Trump."

::

Jarvis grew up in a household where the pieties of the Democratic Party flowed as plain and clear as water.

His father was an executive chef and entrepreneur who founded and profitably sold a number of high-end restaurants as the family moved between Texas and Virginia. His mother was an elementary school teacher.

When he turned 18, there was never a question which party Jarvis would join. He cast his first (and last) Democratic presidential ballot in 1996, voting to reelect Bill Clinton. It was reflex, not a matter of conviction. He didn’t much care about politics; Jarvis’s greater interest was launching his career in sales, capitalizing on the booming cellphone market.

His perspective began changing in the late 1990s, after a hurricane threatened Virginia Beach, Va.

Jarvis figured the best source of information was on the AM dial, so he tuned in for the periodic news updates, figuring he would "stomach through" the rat-a-tat on right-wing talk radio. What he heard — an assertively conservative view on taxes, education, race, guns, abortion and other social issues — was a revelation.

"I would listen, sort of, 'OK, that's stupid, whatever,' and the point would be made and I'm like" — his face froze and eyes grew wide as he paused dramatically — “That is right ...

"And over the course of just a couple days, as the storm is coming, I’m listening to more and more of this stuff, and I’m like, ‘Well, that’s true, too.' But, wait a minute, who are these guys? And why is this something different than I’ve ever been taught?"

Jarvis launched on a course of independent study, a journey through the works of Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglass and W.E.B. Du Bois. He found particular resonance in Washington's up-by-your-bootstraps philosophy of Black improvement through education and self-reliance.