"He's so charming": Bryan Kohberger beguiled medical staff 4 days after quadruple killing in Idaho

Days after the Idaho killings, Bryan Kohberger made his routine medical appointment.

Staff at the office recalled him as especially "charming," at a time when most were canceling.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students.

Four days after four University of Idaho students were brutally killed, college students there and at nearby Washington State University were so scared of the killer on the loose that they stayed inside, canceled appointments, and even left town.

Bryan Kohberger, though, not only made it to his routine medical appointment in Pullman, Washington, but also beguiled the staff there, a receptionist at the office told Insider.

On November 17, Kohberger arrived at his appointment in a black North Face jacket and was so friendly with staff members that they took notice.

The receptionist at the office, who declined to give her name because discussing the interaction might violate medical privacy laws, said Kohberger's behavior prompted her boss to comment.

"'She said, 'He's so nice and charming' — she never says that about anybody," the receptionist told Insider. "I was like, 'Yeah, he really was.'"

He scheduled an ordinary follow-up appointment for the spring semester.

Prosecutors say that Kohberger — a 28-year-old studying for his doctorate in criminology at WSU — stabbed the 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves and the 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle at their off-campus housing in Moscow, Idaho on November 13.

After a manhunt that dragged on for over a month, Police arrested Kohberger at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

He was extradited to Idaho where he is now held without bail and awaiting trial. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

