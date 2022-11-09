"He's gone": source of Ukrainska Pravda confirms death of Kherson Oblast occupying "administration" deputy head

The source of UP confirms the death of Kirill Stremousov, a so-called "deputy head" of the Russian occupying "administration" of Kherson Oblast.

Source: the source of UP in law enforcement agencies

Quote: "Russian-appointed head of Kherson Oblast Stremousov has ‘left’ for Kobzon's concert [The Ukrainian phrase "to go to a Kobzon concert", meaning to die, refers to the late Iosif Kobzon, a popular Russian singer who supported Putin’s regime – ed.]".

Previously: On 9 November, Russian propagandists reported the death of Kirill Stremousov.

Some Russian Telegram channels report that he died in a car accident near the city of Henichesk, Kherson Oblast.

