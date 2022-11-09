"He's gone": Ukrainska Pravda's source confirms death of "deputy head" of Kherson Oblast occupation administration

The source of Ukrainska Pravda has confirmed the death of Kirill Stremousov, so-called "deputy head" of the Russian occupation "administration" of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in law enforcement agencies

Quote: "The Russian-appointed deputy head of Kherson Oblast, [Kirill] Stremousov, has ‘left’ for a Kobzon concert [The Ukrainian phrase "to go to a Kobzon concert", which means to die, refers to the late Iosif Kobzon, a popular Russian singer who supported Putin’s regime – ed.]."

Previously: On 9 November, Russian propagandists reported the death of Kirill Stremousov.

Some Russian Telegram channels reported that he died in a car accident near the city of Henichesk, Kherson Oblast.

