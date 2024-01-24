'He's not very friendly, is he?' Video shows angry bull charging people, ramming car

Sheriff's deputies have to deal with a lot of angry citizens.

Sometimes, they help deal with angry critters as well.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 6500 block of 12th St. in a rural part of the county east of Vero Beach to help with a loose and very angry bull that had broken free.

"While the bull was still on its property, it was not secured and making its way towards the road," the IRCSO said in a Facebook post.

Over the next two hours or so, the bull charged both people and vehicles, even ramming and lifting the front of a car at one point, IRCSO video shows.

"He's not very friendly, is he?" asked one deputy.

Finally, a deputy from the IRCSO's Agriculture and Marine Unit was able to fire tranquilizer darts into the animal to subdue it so it could be loaded into a truck and safely returned to its paddock.

The bull fully recovered, the IRCSO said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Angry bull charges cowboys, Florida deputies, rams car in video