He's over Goff, wants Lions to bring this player back | Letters to the Editor

He's over Goff, wants Lions to bring this player back

The Detroit Lions need a quarterback. Any chance we can get Matt Stafford back? We need him back now, or we will not make it past the first round.

Thomas K. Tincoff

Eastpointe

Lions quarterback Jared Goff calls a play at the line during the third quarter on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago.

Same old Lions? Talk to us at freep.com/letters.

I don't get plans for raising I-375

People are talking about raising I-375 to the surface, as if this will somehow bring back Paradise Valley, which makes no sense. The present highway is low enough for bridges over it, and there are several. Why not leave the roadway where it is and build a long bridge with a park on it, as was done when I-696 was built?

Thomas VanDeGrift

Birmingham

Don't forget role of political climate in UAW victory

I am glad to see the United Auto Workers have secured a satisfying contract for their membership.

But I want to bring attention to something that may get overlooked by union workers. It is something that was done in a climate of support by a Democratic president, governor and legislative majority in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Democratic Legislaturee changed Michigan from a right-to-work state back to a friendly union state.

President Joe Biden came to Michigan and visited striking union workers on the picket line. Former President Donald Trump did not. With a presidential election coming next year, I fear that threats made to our democracy by Trump could spill into other areas. Threats of authoritarian/dictator ideologies of eliminating parts of government, i.e. the IRS, FBI, etc., could also mean the U.S. Department of Labor. Union contracts could be deemed useless and canceled.

When dictator Adolf Hitler took control of Germany, he imprisoned union officials and canceled unions. Trump's recent comments of being a “dictator for the first day only” could easily escalate to full time if he won reelection, based on his past and current behavior. Fair warning: Police, fire, teachers, broadcast, municipal, and construction unions would not be immune to being dissolved. Pensions, health care and worker’s rights will be gone. Once the wrecking ball comes through, and the stability of our country and government is ruined, it will be nearly impossible to put the pieces back together.

Kevin Duke

Bruce, Michigan

Mike Greenwell joined other members of UAW Local 862 strike Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Greenwell has been with Ford for over 28 years

2024. Are you worried? Tell us all about it at freep.com/letters.

Trump decision will shape presidency

Does President Donald Trump have presidential immunity for illegal acts committed while in office? That is the question which Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide. The court, while not writing an opinion on the matter, did request Trump’s lawyers respond to Mr. Smith’s question by Dec. 20.

If the Supreme Court decides that there is such a thing as presidential immunity, then the court is setting a precedent for all former, present and future presidents, regardless of political party. The terrifying truth of presidential immunity is that it is complete and utter unchecked power which would allow any president, regardless of political party, to do anything in office without the fear of future prosecution.

A president with such power could imprison journalists, execute political rivals or rule continually for decades unchallenged.

The answer to Mr. Smith’s question is to decide what type of future America will have. It is the most important decision these justices will ever make. Let us pray they will carefully consider their answer.

Tracy Louise Asanuma

Iron Mountain

Understand the consequences of mass incarceration

The impact of mass incarceration on the African American community in the U.S. cannot be ignored.

Systemic biases, racial profiling, and socioeconomic disparities have disproportionately affected black individuals, resulting in a significant percentage of the incarcerated population being comprised of Black people.

As a witness to the toll it takes on my own family and friends, I feel compelled to advocate for change. Black men, despite making up only a small portion of the overall population, account for approximately 35% of the male prison population. This overrepresentation perpetuates a cycle of injustice and inequality that has lasting effects on individuals, families, and communities.

Lack of resources, job opportunities, education, and mental health support disproportionately impact marginalized communities, particularly people of color. It is crucial to address this issue head-on. Mass incarceration denies individuals their human rights and reinforces cycles of poverty and discrimination. To break this cycle, we must prioritize mental health resources, address the underlying causes of criminal behavior, and provide rehabilitation programs to reduce recidivism rates and promote successful reintegration into society.

Rev. Dr. Dorthea Enrique

Detroit

Democracy is abstract but consequences are real

Democracy, like love or imagination, is abstract, having no physical or concrete existence. Perhaps that is why President Donald Trump’s pursuit of absolutism is not sending shivers down the spines of those in the electorate vowing support. It’s just not tangible. What is real, and more importantly personal, are the consequences of an intemperate leader’s actions on certain voting blocs.

If a loved one sacrificed his or her life in service of our country, know that Trump, as commander in chief, called our fallen military heroes "suckers."

If you are among millions of Americans who identify as a minority, know that the U.S. Department of Justice sued Trump for apartment rental practices that systematically excluded African Americans and Hispanics.

If you experienced the loss of family member or friend to the ravages of COVID-19, know that Trump intentionally downplayed the virus’ lethality, resulting in the deaths of untold thousands.

To those who voted for President Joe Biden, but are considering switching loyalties, think carefully about what another Trump presidency means to you personally and in a real sense before you cast your ballot.

Jim Paladino

Tampa, Fla.

This is my country

Several friends have said that if President Donald Trump wins in 2024, they will leave the country. They just can’t take the thought of living in a country run by a dictator. They talk about Canada, Australia, Europe. I don’t blame them.

But when they ask me where I would go, I tell them I have no Plan B. I’d rather be like Xenophon, the Greek general who defeated an overwhelming Persian army by lining his troops up against a cliff.

His lieutenants questioned the move, stating that it would limit their mobility and prevent a retreat. Xenophon pointed out that their position clarified to both sides that we either fight and win or ...

The Greeks won.

The reality is, though, that even if you escape, it will only postpone the inevitable. If we lose democracy in America, it will not long survive in the rest of the world.

So, it’s time to fight. Pick a candidate you like; volunteer your time; give what money you can; knock doors; make phone calls; organize; whatever suits you.

Norman Howe

Ann Arbor

Look at Ottawa County for preview of future

Residents of Ottawa County have witnessed first-hand the ineptitude of Ottawa Impact and their heavy-handed ways.

This group is a microcosm of a second Trump term. Just like Ottawa Impact, Trump has no positive plan to improve the lives of ordinary citizens and no plan for the future of America. Trump has only personal grievances to fulfill.A second Trump term would doom democracy and freedom in the U.S.

All three branches of government would become an extension of Trump’s dictatorial powers.

The Heritage Foundation, a far-right group supporting Trump, is already preparing Project 2025. It calls for expanding presidential powers and filling government agencies with loyal "know-nothings" tied to Trump.

Google “Project 2025” and read how Trump could rule with a tight fist. Plan now to vote the Democratic ticket and defeat Trump. Register others to vote. This is serious. Our democracy is at risk.

Bob Bird

Holland

Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions, Donald Trump, democracy | Letters to the Editor