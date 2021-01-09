'He's on his own': Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks off after speaking to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. Graham said Thursday that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • An American flag flies over the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks at EPA headquarters in Washington. Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol. In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • After violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joins other senators as they return to the House chamber to continue the joint session of the House and Senate and count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's steadfast grip on Republicans in Washington is beginning to crumble, leaving him more politically isolated than at any other point in his turbulent administration.

After riling up a crowd that later staged a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, Trump appears to have lost some of his strongest allies, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. Two Cabinet members and at least a half dozen aides have resigned. A handful of congressional Republicans are openly considering whether to join a renewed push for impeachment.

One GOP senator who has split with Trump in the past called on him to resign and questioned whether she would stay in the party.

“I want him out,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told The Anchorage Daily News. "He has caused enough damage.”

The insurrection on the heels of a bruising election loss in Georgia accomplished what other low points in Trump's presidency did not: force Republicans to fundamentally reassess their relationship with a leader who has long abandoned tradition and decorum. The result could reshape the party, threatening the influence that Trump craves while creating a divide between those in Washington and activists in swaths of the country where the president is especially popular.

“At this point, I won’t defend him anymore,” said Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary for George W. Bush and a GOP strategist who voted for Trump. “I won't defend him for stirring the pot that incited the mob. He's on his own.”

When the week began, Trump was without question the most dominant political force in Republican politics and a 2024 kingmaker, if not the GOP’s next presidential nominee himself. On Friday, there was a growing sense that he was forever tarnished — and may be forced from office before his term expires in 12 days.

Absent a resignation, calls for a second impeachment on Capitol Hill grew louder on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would proceed with impeachment proceedings unless Trump leaves office “imminently and willingly.”

President-elect Joe Biden isn't putting his weight behind the effort yet, suggesting there's not enough time between now and his Jan. 20 inauguration to pursue impeachment or any other constitutional remedy.

“I am focused now, on us taking control as president and vice president, on the 20th and getting our agenda moving as quickly as we can,” Biden told reporters.

Trump still has supporters, especially among the many rank-and-file Republican voters and conservative activists beyond Washington.

On Thursday morning, there was loud applause and shouts of “We love you!” when Trump phoned into a breakfast meeting of the Republican National Committee in Florida.

“The vast majority of the committee is in full denial,” said Republican National Committee member Bill Palatucci, of New Jersey, who attended the breakfast. “They’re willing to condemn the violence, but without any reference to the president’s role in any of it."

The president insists he did nothing wrong. He continues to tell aides, privately at least, that the election was stolen from him. Republican officials in critical battleground states, his recently departed attorney general and a series of judges — including those appointed by Trump — have rejected those claims as meritless.

Trump had to be convinced to record the video released Thursday night in which he finally condemned the rioters and acknowledged his November defeat for the first time, while initially pushing back at the prospect of speaking negatively of “my people."

He ultimately agreed to record the video after White House counsel Pat Cipollone warned that he could face legal jeopardy for inciting the riot. Others, including chief of staff Mark Meadows and his daughter Ivanka Trump, urged Trump to send out a message that may quell the talk of his forcible ouster from office, either by impeachment or constitutional procedures outlined in the 25th Amendment.

And while Trump acknowledged in the video that a new administration would take over on Jan. 20, he also said Friday that he would not attend Biden’s inauguration. That makes Trump the first outgoing president since Andrew Johnson 152 years ago to skip the swearing-in of his successor.

Trump has no plans to disappear from the political debate once he leaves office, according to aides who believe he remains wildly popular among the Republican rank-and-file.

Lest there be any doubt, Trump’s false claims about voter fraud in his November loss resonated with hundreds of thousands of Republican voters in Georgia's Senate runoff elections this week. About 7 in 10 agreed with his false assertion that Biden was not the legitimately elected president, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 3,700 voters.

Leading Republican pollster Frank Luntz has had extensive conversations with grassroots voters and Republican officials about Trump's standing since the siege.

“The professionals are running away from a sinking ship, but his own supporters have not abandoned him, and they actually want him to fight on,” Luntz said. “He’s become the voice of God for tens of millions of people, and they will follow him to the ends of the earth and off the cliff.”

And because of the voters' continued loyalty, elected officials in deep red areas must remain loyal to the outgoing president as well, even if his own Cabinet does not. In the hours after this week's riot, 147 Republicans in Congress still voted to reject Biden's victory, including eight senators.

The dramatic split in the party is reflected within the divergent paths adopted by the early slate of 2024 Republican presidential prospects.

Sens. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, and Ted Cruz, of Texas, embraced Trump's calls to reject Biden's victory before and after the mob attack. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton resisted Trump's wishes, drawing an angry tweet from the president earlier in the week.

Such attacks didn't carry as much weight at the end of the week as they once did given Trump’s weakened political state. On Thursday, Cotton chastised Republican colleagues like Hawley and Cruz, who had given voters “false hope” that Trump's November loss could be overturned.

Nikki Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, tried to toe the line as she condemned Trump's actions this week during a closed-door meeting with the Republican National Committee.

She lauded some of Trump’s accomplishments but predicted that, “His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history."

Meanwhile, there is no clear path for the Republican Party without Trump. Speaking to reporters on Friday, even Biden raised concerns about the health of the GOP.

“We need a Republican Party,” Biden said, noting that he spoke with Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, a leading Trump critic. “We need an opposition that’s principled and strong.”

Meanwhile, Trump has been plotting ways to retain his political clout once he moves from the White House to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, later in the month.

Believing his supporters will stick with him no matter what, he has continued to discuss encouraging primary challenges against Republicans who haven't been sufficiently loyal to him. And he has hinted publicly and privately that he will likely challenge Biden in a 2024 rematch, though losing his powerful Twitter account — which was or using xenophobia to malign a country permanently shut down by the company on Friday — could complicate his efforts to rule the Republican party by fear.

Doug Deason, a Texas-based donor who served on the Trump campaign's finance committee, said this week's events have done nothing to shake his confidence in the Republican president.

“He has been the best President in my lifetime, including Reagan,” Deason said.

Associated Press writers Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, and Darlene Superville in Wilmington, Delaware contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account New charges reportedly brought in pro-Trump riot, including for a Republican state lawmaker

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren.

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • Air Force Demotes Former General as IG Report Reveals Details of Illicit Affair

    Maj. Gen Peter Gersten retired as a colonel effective Jan. 1, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military.com.

  • Manchin Says He Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Support $2000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Friday he would “absolutely not” support a $2,000 stimulus payment, potentially throwing a wrench in President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for a new coronavirus relief package that would include another round of checks.“Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1,” Manchin told the Washington Post when asked if he would endorse another round of direct payments.“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check,” Manchin said.Biden’s team is working to craft a coronavirus relief package that will include new stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits and more, according to the Washington Post. The president-elect will also likely push for additional funding for vaccine distribution and funding to help states and cities, the report says.Manchin, a moderate, is expected to hold a crucial vote as Democrats control the Senate in a 50-50 split with Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.Biden wants to pass a new relief package quickly after he takes office on January 20, and earlier this week promised Georgia voters that they can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check if both Democratic U.S. Senate candidates won their elections, which they did.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta.After Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock won their races earlier this week, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) also promised that the $2,000 checks would be a top priority.However, if Biden and Schumer lose even one Democratic vote they may struggle to pass legislation under special Senate rules that allow bills to pass with a simple majority, rather than the 60 vote margin generally needed.While some Republicans have come out in favor of the $2,000 stimulus payments, it is unlikely GOP lawmakers would support other facets of Biden's new plan, including extending unemployment benefits.

  • How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick

    Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence". The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday. After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes. Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Lindsey Graham harassed by Trump supporters at airport after he recognizes Biden as president-elect

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was seen in several viral videos on Friday being harassed by supporters of President Trump, who accused him of being a "traitor" following the certification of the 2020 election results.At Reagan National Airport, Graham was shouted at by Trump supporters calling him a "liar" and a "traitor" while telling him he "will not be able to walk down the street," as reported by Politico. Another video posted by conservative activist Mindy Robinson showed Trump supporters yelling obscenities at Graham and saying "it's gonna be like this forever wherever you go for the rest of your life."The South Carolina senator was not one of the Republicans who objected to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win in Congress this week, and he has urged Trump supporters to accept the president's loss."Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January the 20th," Graham said.Graham also criticized Trump this week after a mob of the president's supporters stormed the Capitol building, saying all of his accomplishments have now been "tarnished." The videos on Friday emerged days after similar videos showed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who also didn't object to the certification of the election results and acknowledged Biden's win in November, being harassed by Trump supporters at an airport."We have a Constitution," Romney can be heard telling a Trump supporter in one of the videos. "The constitutional process is clear and I'll follow the Constitution." > A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a "traitor" after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD> > -- Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021More stories from theweek.com Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

  • State media: Iran unveils underground missile base

    Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location on Friday, Iranian state media reported, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the United States.

  • Black woman says group of Trump supporters attacked her

    The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating Wednesday's attack as a hate crime.

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • The Military Can’t Legally Curb a President's Access to Nuclear Codes, Experts Say

    Pelosi called Gen. Mark Milley to discuss what she described as precautions to prevent Trump from accessing nuclear codes.

  • Mexican farmers find rare female statue in citrus grove

    Farmers digging in a citrus grove near Mexico’s Gulf coast have found a striking, six-foot-tall statue of a female figure who may represent an elite woman rather than a goddess, or some mixture of the two, experts said Friday. The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it was the first such statue found in a region known as the Huasteca. While the site where it was found is nearer to the pre-Hispanic ruin site of El Tajín, the statue shows some influences of the Aztecs.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter supporters clash at Utah rally

    SLC’s ‘Save America’ rally also saw a defiant teenage protester and an attack on a local media member.

  • One of the saddest days in American history has broken Trump – and deservedly so

    January 6 was one of the saddest days in American history. A sitting President incited a mob of his supporters to attack the United States Capitol building, where the Senate and House of Representatives were meeting in the Constitutionally required joint session to count the votes of the Electoral College. Donald Trump’s clear intention in urging this act of violence against the final concluding act of the 2020 presidential election was to disrupt the counting procedure, thereby buying more time to escape the otherwise inevitable outcome of the election. This is as shameful as it gets, but it is nonetheless only one of a long series of shameful acts by Trump before, during, and after the November election. He has lied repeatedly about what happened in that election, convincing millions of decent, honest people that his opponents committed systematic fraud, in effect conning his own supporters. If there is evidence of this fraud, Trump has yet to provide it to any judicial or administrative tribunal, Federal or state. In his view, the anti-Trump conspiracy is so vast and so successful that it left behind no evidence. Either that, or his campaign had the worst team of lawyers in Anglo-American legal history. Trump’s charade promulgated the idea that Congress could overturn the duly certified results of the election from the key battleground states, enough to shift the Electoral College majority to his favour. And there was more: that somehow his Vice President, Mike Pence, would ignore the plain words of the Constitution, and impose his own outcome on the election, by deciding which state certificates of the results to count and which to ignore.