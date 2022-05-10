"He's a sick individual': Bedford Township man sent to prison for girlfriend's murder

Amber Griffin

A Bedford Township man who earlier this year led police to the remains of his girlfriend as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors will serve up to three decades behind bars.

Derek Horton, 27, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison Monday for the murder of Amber Griffin. He was credited with 682 days served.

"If this case had gone to trial, which it did, and come back with a verdict of guilt either on first or second degree, I would have no qualms about sentencing you to life in prison," 37th Circuit Court Judge John Hallacy said moments before "reluctantly" imposing the reduced sentence.

On the second day of his jury trial March 2, Horton accepted a plea agreement to lead police to the location of Griffin's remains. After searching two other areas with the assistance of the Michigan State Police cadaver canine unit, police located the remains buried three feet underground March 3 in a wooded area on a property on Waubascon Road off Limit Street.

The 27-year-old Bedford Township mother of two had been missing since June 23, 2020. Horton, her boyfriend of five years, was arrested and charged with her murder six days after her disappearance.

Under the conditions of his deal with prosecutors, Horton pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and another murder charge was dismissed, with a tentative sentence agreement of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum potential penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Julice Haggerty, 29, of Battle Creek is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to a police officer in connection with Griffin's disappearance. He is scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday before 37th Circuit Court Judge Sarah Lincoln.

Horton repeatedly apologized to the Griffin's family Monday, explaining her murder was not something he set out to do.

Derek Horton

"What I took from you is something that you can never get back, a precious life of someone that I love, someone that I know you guys love," Horton said. "I’m really lost for words. There’s not enough times that I can say sorry, and I wish that I could truly show you guys how hurt I am.

Story continues

"If I could take it all back, I would literally take every bit of it back."

Griffin's mother, Carman Griffin, fought back tears as she tore into Horton, describing him as a "sick individual" with no remorse for what he has done.

She asked the judge to give Horton "the most time that you can" behind bars.

"We would give anything to have Amber back but that’s not possible," Carman said, her voice choked with emotion. "The sleepless nights and nightmares are endless. We struggle with the fact that she’s never going to have a proper burial.

"This is more than a murder," she continued. "It’s daily torture both mentally and physically to everybody involved in our family, especially me and her children."

Horton initially told police he and Griffin had gotten into an argument and that she had walked away from the mobile home they shared in Bedford Township.

Investigators discovered a 9-1-1 call had been made from her phone at 2:01 a.m. on June 22, 2020, and a struggle could be heard. Police determined the couple was arguing at a house party on Oneita Street, where they believe Griffin was assaulted. There were signs of a struggle and blood was discovered on three floors of the home as well as in and on Griffin's car.

Police also located a pair of women's leggings in an overgrown area on Waubascon Road at a property owned by the family who also owned the Oneita Street house. In nearby grass, a wadded receipt from Mix Hardware was discovered showing the purchase of an $8 shovel on the afternoon of June 23, 2020. Police said video from the store showed Horton purchasing a shovel that day.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert acknowledged Horton did comply with his side of the plea bargain by helping authorities locate Griffin's remains.

According to an autopsy, Griffin's death was caused by "homicidal violence of unspecified means."

"By the time (police) found the body, it was very much in decay," Gilbert explained. "However, we did discover three broken ribs on her left side."

Horton's attorney Donald Sappanos joined Gilbert in asking the judge to follow the sentence agreement of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Hallacy said it was difficult to decide whether Horton leading authorities to Griffin's remains was a good thing, even if it brought a sense of closure to the family.

"You hid her and used it to your own benefit in the end and the fairness of that just defies me. I can’t figure it out," Hallacy said. "But I understand it. I understand why the family would want their daughter back, at least to be able to bury her appropriately, although as indicated today they still don’t see the satisfaction and closure from that."

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Bedford Township man sent to prison for girlfriend's murder