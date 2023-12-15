He's still the 'Judge': Homes of Hope for Chlldren grows stronger with new director

A lot of challenges have presented themselves in the year since former Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo volunteered to become director of Homes of Hope for Children, but the rewards have far outweighed the hard times, he said.

"I have no regrets," Mozingo said of leaving the 15th Circuit bench, where he presided for 12 years. "It's been a year, but here at Homes of Hope for Children we are doing as well as we have ever done."

Mozingo and the Homes of Hope Board of Directors have worked to restore trust in the home and the organization after former director Michael Garrett was fired after he was arrested on drugs and prostitution charges in September 2022.

"It's been a very difficult year for us," Mozingo said. "There was a tremendous impact financially."

Each of the four homes at the 26-acre complex near Purvis can house up to eight children. House parents teach the children to do household chores, help them with their homework and nurture them in a Christian family setting. Another couple serves as transitional house parents to give the other house parents time off.

Another home serves as traditional housing for children who age out of the system but aren't quite ready to take on the responsibilities of adulthood. And Mozingo has begun helping children in foster care with temporary housing until they can be reunited with their families or placed in a stable home.

Operating costs for the home are high, with salaries, insurance, property upkeep, groceries utilities and more.

"But, even with that large of a budget, we're financially healthy in the sense that our bills are paid and we have no debt," Mozingo said. "For that we are thankful."

Supporters were hesitant to continue supporting the home, but most have returned since Mozingo took over. He has spoken with most of the contributors in person and helped put them at ease that their money is still being used to help the children. He has worked on gaining new donors to rebuild the financial base the childrens' home once had.

"The churches in this past year have supported us — they've always supported us — especially through this hard year and given us a great foundation for us to look forward to in the future," Mozingo said. "We have a long way to go, but we're at a good place right now."

Most of the children at Homes of Hope are in the legal custody of the organization, which is responsible for meeting all of their needs including education, counseling and a family-style upbringing.

Homes of Hope is not supported by any government funding. It relies solely on donations and a handful of fundraisers throughout the year, including a golf tournament, a clay shoot, 5K/2-mile run/walks, an annual banquet and more. Beginning in 2024, the clay shoot will be held in Madison.

There may have been financial challenges, and there still are, but Mozingo believes the worst is behind them now and the best is yet to come, especially when it comes to the personal growth of the children at Homes of Hope.

"A year ago it was very bleak from a financial standpoint," Mozingo said. "But the best thing about the whole thing, the greatest blessing, to me, has been the spirit of love and the Christian virtues that we try to promote on campus have really smothered anything that might have leaked in here."

From left, Brittney Garner, 16, and Kaitlyn Lee, 18, decorate a tree at Homes of Hope for Children near Purvis, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mozingo hired qualified professional staff to work with the children — a first for Homes of Hope, and something much-needed when working with children who have come to the home from less-than-ideal situations. A licensed social worker and certified educator have joined the team "to serve the children in a much better way," he said.

And it is paying off.

Eighteen-year-old Kaitlyn Lee and 16-year-old Brittney Garner have lived at Homes of Hope for the past four years and have noticed a difference in the atmosphere since Mozingo has taken over. They feel like they are getting the support they need with the new administration.

"He's definitely done a lot," Lee said. "He's very active and involved. He advocates for us and our wants, making sure that it is beneficial to us emotionally and safety-wise."

Lee and her younger siblings are at the Homes of Hope, but Lee has wanted to rebuild her relationship with her mother, but Mozingo had concerns that Lee's mother might not be ready to earn the trust of her daughter.

Lee said she had tried several times to work on their relationship but would always end up getting hurt since her mother was on drugs and promised to stop but never did.

Mozingo spoke with Lee's birth mother at length sand told Lee her mother had come a long way. He said he would help Lee become reacquainted with her mother when she felt she was ready.

"He said he would be there with me every step of the way," Lee said. "That definitely meant a lot to me to know that he was there looking out for my best interests."

Mozingo said he was proud of how far Lee has come in the past year, and happy to see her becoming a young adult and earning a college scholarship.

"He's very supportive and encouraging," Lee said.

Garner is a junior at Purvis High School, where Lee will be graduating in May. Lee earned a scholarship to Pearl River Community College and will be moving into the dorms next fall. From there Lee plans to transfer to the University of Southern Mississippi to finish her degree in forensic science and work in a lab to help solve crimes.

Garner hopes to follow in Lee's footsteps when she graduates high school and plans to study criminal justice and hopes to become a lawyer one day.

"I've had my ups and downs, but overall it's been a good experience for me," Garner said. "The administration is more involved with us than what they were in the past. It makes me feel good that they are actually wanting to be around us."

Even though they know Mozingo is no longer a judge, the children at Homes of Hope affectionately call him "Judge" when speaking of their new director.

"We have to focus on these children," Mozingo said. "I am thankful that there is a spirit of family and cooperation on this campus now, where people look out for each other and care about one another."

Tatiyanna, 9, a resident at Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, Miss., runs to Executive Director Anthony Mozingo after returning home from school Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Mozingo retired after 12 years of serving as judge on the 15th District Circuit Court of Mississippi to take over the helm at Homes of Hope.

Mozingo is working to instill a spirit of service in the children at Homes of Hope.

"We're no longer trying to give every single thing these kids' hearts desire at Christmas," Mozingo said. "We're trying to teach the children that it is time for them to think about what they can do for other people."

The children have been volunteering in the community by mowing lawns, picking up limbs, blowing leaves off driveways, taking out trash and other chores that might need to be done. And they are learning how far two simple words — thank you — can go.

"We've been going out into the community and visiting and thanking people that have donated to us," Mozingo said. "They have responded in the most incredible way. They've caught on that it's more about other than what they can get."

Garner said volunteering has been a great experience for her.

"I love it," Garner said. "I like going out and helping people. I think it's a really good opportunity to go and help out in the community because they help us out. It changes the mindset of a bunch of people and how we can help change the world."

