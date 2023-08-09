'He's In Trouble': GOP Governor Spots Major Warning For Trump In Latest Polls

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said Donald Trump is “in trouble” and that voters shouldn’t assume he has the Republican presidential nomination locked up.

While polls have Trump far ahead of his rivals, Sununu said on Fox News they also expose a key weakness, especially recent polls of New Hampshire that show the former president’s support maxing out in the high 30s and low 40s there.

“That means 60 percent of the people don’t want him,” he said in comments clipped by Mediaite. “And even of his own supporters, a recent poll said 50 percent would go to somebody else if given a good option. So, he’s in trouble when you really narrow it down.”

Sununu said voters in New Hampshire won’t make up their minds until around Christmas.

After that, the field will quickly shrink.

“And then when it becomes a one-on-one race shortly after New Hampshire, Trump’s in trouble,” Sununu predicted.

Sununu ― a longtime Trump critic ― said he hasn’t decided who he’ll support.

“They gotta earn my vote as well as anybody else’s in New Hampshire,” he said.

See the full discussion at Mediaite.