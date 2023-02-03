I Hesitate To Say It, But Pete Davidson Looks Fairly Unrecognizable With His Newly Shaved Head

NBC

Pete Davidson is bringing new energy to his style with a shocking hair transformation! On Tuesday, the "SNL" alum sat courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game at Madison Square Garden and debuted his newly shaved head. Pete showed off his surprising bald look while he chatted with comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj. The trio weren't the only famous faces at the game; Emma Stone and Michael B. Jordan were also at the matchup.