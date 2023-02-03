I Hesitate To Say It, But Pete Davidson Looks Fairly Unrecognizable With His Newly Shaved Head
It's a whole lot of scalp!
It's a whole lot of scalp!
Tuesday night, the comedian showed off his newly shaved head without a single strand of his hair left while sitting courtside with Jon Stewart at the New York Knicks basketball game.
Plus, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to attend the funeral for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, and charges against Alec Baldwin have been officially filed in the deadly “Rust” shooting.
Doja Cat revealed that she buzzed off all of her hair — brows included — last summer, drawing comparisons to Britney Spears, who notably shaved her head in 2007.
Pete Davidson is bringing new energy to his style with a shocking hair transformation! On Tuesday, the "SNL" alum sat courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game at Madison Square Garden and debuted his newly shaved head. Pete showed off his surprising bald look while he chatted with comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj. The trio weren't the only famous faces at the game; Emma Stone and Michael B. Jordan were also at the matchup.
Former President Trump, in a video released Tuesday on his social media platform, vowed to punish doctors who provide gender-affirming health care to minors if he is reelected next year, wading into a contentious debate that has captured the attention of state and federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. In the nearly four-minute-long,…
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
Daniels tweeted a snarky rebuttal after Trump on January 31 called her a "horseface" on Truth Social.
For the second time in as many years, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released a statement saluting Tom Brady in the wake of a retirement announcement. In his 2022 statement, Belichick called Brady “the best player in NFL history” and called his pursuit of excellence “inspirational” before thanking the quarterback for all he did for [more]
(Reuters) -Federal prosecutors in Chicago and Los Angeles on Wednesday filed criminal charges against disbarred California attorney Tom Girardi, accusing him of taking more than $18 million in funds belonging to his firm's clients. Prosecutors in Los Angeles charged Girardi, 83, with five counts of wire fraud for allegedly embezzling $15 million from 2010 to 2020, while prosecutors in Chicago charged him with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court. Girardi's legal battle against Pacific Gas & Electric Co inspired the Oscar-winning film "Erin Brockovich."
Google employees have been testing several potential ChatGPT competitors as part of the tech giant's bid to launch a response to OpenAI's technology, according to CNBC.
There were also problems with Publix’s fabled chicken tenders.
The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2 billion reported in November when FTX filed for bankruptcy.
College Board denied that changes were made because of Florida's objection. The new course framework marks certain subjects, like Black Lives Matter, as optional.
The newly wrapped police vehicle includes Black fists raised in protest and an outline of Africa.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who has challenged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) leadership and strategy on multiple fronts, told CNN in an interview that he doesn’t think McConnell kicking him off the powerful Commerce Committee “made any sense.” But Scott said he’s undeterred by the setback, which some Senate conservatives think is payback after…
EXCLUSIVE: Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Hunter Biden’s laptop was not Russian disinformation—something he made clear on behalf of the U.S. intelligence community in 2020—but told Fox News Digital on Thursday was, instead, a “domestic disinformation campaign for political reasons.”
A Florida police officer and his K-9 partner are being credited with finding an elderly woman who had been lost in the woods for almost 24 hours this week.
Ed Sheeran returned to Instagram on Tuesday, telling fans he took a break from being online to deal with ‘turbulent things’ in his personal life.
TuSimple develops self-driving software for trucking companies, but it might not be keeping those big-brained developments here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. Members of a U.S. national-security panel are urging the Justice Department to bring charges against two of TuSimple’s founders and the company’s current CFO for patents being improperly transferred to China-based startup, Hydron.
Fans of Hulu animated series Hit-Monkey had probably long already accepted that the show was done. The series debuted in late 2021, ran for 10 episodes, people liked it, and then it was radio silence for over a year. In today’s day and age, that length of non-news almost always means bad news. But for Hit-Monkey, it does not.