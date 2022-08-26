A Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) insider increased their holdings by 0.4% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Heska Corporation's (NASDAQ:HSKA ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heska

The CEO, President & Director Kevin Wilson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$179k worth of shares at a price of US$179 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$96.95. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kevin Wilson.

Kevin Wilson bought a total of 2.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$176. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Heska Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.6% of Heska shares, worth about US$47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Heska Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Heska shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Heska insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Heska, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

