Hesperia couple arrested on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon, child endangerment.

An attempt to settle a debt ended with the arrest of a Hesperia man and woman on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station reported that at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call that occurred in the 14700 block of Eucalyptus Street.

During a preliminary investigation, deputies contacted three victims, who reported that they mutually agreed to meet to settle a loan debt with the two suspects, Cody Johnston and Vanessa Alvarez, both 31.

Upon arriving at the residence, a fight between the victims and suspects broke out in front of the residence.

Johnston then produced a firearm, physically assaulted the victims, then discharged the firearm negligently toward the victims, who fled the area, sheriff's officials said.

On Monday, a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence, where deputies seized illegal narcotics and firearms, one believed to have been the firearm used in the assault.

Johnston and Alvarez were both arrested without incident and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for child endangerment. Johnston was additionally booked for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Additional narcotics possession charges will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for consideration.

A 5-year-old child in Johnston and Alverez's care was removed from the home and released to the custody of Child Protective Services.

