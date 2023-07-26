Hesperia deputies make arrest after finding 100 pounds of meth,

Roughly 100 pounds methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Hesperia, according to sheriff's deputies.

At 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, deputies conducted a vehicle code violation traffic stop on a white Ford Edge near Main Street and Rocks Spring Road. Deputies contacted the driver, later identified as Jesus Vega Reyes.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found dozens of packages of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

The 21-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and for transportation of a controlled substance.

His bail is set at $1 million. Reyes is scheduled to appear on Thursday in Victorville Superior Court.

Dirt bike pursuit

Around 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, Hesperia deputies attempted a vehicle code violation traffic stop on multiple dirt bikes in the area of Seventh and Walnut avenues.

When deputies activated their emergency lights and sirens, the riders didn't stop. Deputies took chase as the riders reached speeds of up to 45 mph, sheriff's officials said.

A rider, James Ramirez, 35, of Hesperia, crashed his motorcycle into a sheriff’s patrol unit. After gaining control, he continued to flee, sheriff’s officials said. Driving at high speeds, Ramirez failed to stop at several stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road, in alleyways and on sidewalks.

Ramirez was eventually caught and placed under arrest. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of evading a police officer with disregard for safety.

His bail was set at $100,000. Ramirez is scheduled to appear on Thursday in Victorville Superior Court.

Anyone with information about either investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

