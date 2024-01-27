Hesperia deputies seek public’s help to find missing woman with dementia

Sheriff’s deputies seek the public’s help to find 61-year-old Brenda Lubak, who has dementia, and who ran away from her adult living residence in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s deputies seek the public’s help to find a 61-year-old woman with dementia, who ran away from her adult living residence in Hesperia.

Authorities reported that at 9:50 a.m. on Friday, Brenda Lubak left the home located at 11539 Hawthorne Avenue.

The home is between Eucalyptus and Sycamore streets and Cottonwood and Locust avenues, south of Bear Valley Road.

Lubak has dementia and other mental health issues and does not have a cell phone, or vehicle. She also has no family in the area, sheriff’s officials said.

Lubak was last seen on video surveillance running east on Eucalyptus Street from Hawthorne Avenue to an unknown destination.

Sheriff's officials describe Lubak as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Lubak is asked to contact sheriff’s dispatch at 760-951-5001, or Deputies Contreras, or Detective Oliveros at the Hesperia sheriff’ station at 760-947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

