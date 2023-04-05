Hesperia deputies seek public’s help in search for missing man

Hesperia deputies seek the public's help in searching for Hung Thieu Mach, 54, who was last seen at his home on Monday.

Hesperia Sheriff’s Station officials are asking the public for help in searching for a missing man.

Hung Thieu Mach, 54, was last seen Monday morning in the 9000 Block of Harvard Avenue in Hesperia, sheriff’s officials said.

The home is south of Main Street, between Topaz and Maple avenues, and about a half mile east of the California Aqueduct.

At around 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of a missing person. They believe Mach left home at 10 a.m. and had not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities describe Mach as an Asian man, 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 140 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a dark blue suit and dress shoes.

Anyone with information about Mach is urged by sheriff’s officials to call the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hesperia deputies seek public’s help in searching for missing man