Hesperia High School teacher arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

A Hesperia High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of downloading child pornography, authorities reported.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the investigation ended with the identification of John Richard Ryan, 42, as the suspect. He was arrested in the 15400 Block of Nisqualli Road in Victorville, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

The Victorville man was booked into High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of felony possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $50,000, sheriff's booking records show.

Hesperia Unified School District Superintendent David Olney told the Daily Press that based on a sheriff’s report, the case has no connection to Hesperia students.

“We are still gathering information and cooperating fully with law enforcement,” Olney said. “We will continue to keep student safety and well-being as our top priority.”

Olney did not share Ryan’s employment status with the school district.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

