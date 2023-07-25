Hesperia man accused of biting Desert Valley Hospital security guard

A 36-year-old unhoused man was arrested after witnesses say he bit a security guard at a Victorville hospital.

Last week, deputies responded to a disturbance at Desert Valley Hospital. When they arrived, deputies learned that Michael Loran Hendrickson was not a patient and refused to leave the facility.

Deputies said the Hesperia man is unhoused.

While trying to get Hendrickson to leave, he became aggressive and bit a 30-year-old male security guard, according to law enforcement. Sheriff’s officials did not share information about the condition of the security guard, including if he needed medical treatment.

Hendrickson was arrested on suspicion of battery and booked into jail. He was released the following day, according to booking records, which do not show where he was booked into or a scheduled court date.

