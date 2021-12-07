Hesperia man shot, killed in Victorville liquor store parking lot

Sheriff’s officials say a 39-year-old Hesperia man died after he was found shot in the parking lot of a liquor store in Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff Station reported that around 9:01 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the Star Liquor Market for a report of shots fired.

The liquor store is in the 14700 block of Seventh Street and near the entrance to the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, local maps show.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 39-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital, and despite life-saving measures, was later pronounced deceased.

Victorville resident Hector Linares told the Daily Press that on Monday night he saw sheriff's deputies surrounding a white Toyota truck that was parked near the liquor store.

The suspect, who fled the scene before deputies arrived, is still outstanding, sheriff's officials said.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

The name of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

