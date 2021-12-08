Hesperia teen shot to death in Rancho Cucamonga. Detectives looking for clues

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's officials report the death of an 18-year-old Hesperia man whose body was found near a business center.
Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s officials report the death of an 18-year-old Hesperia man whose body was found near a business center.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old Hesperia man whose body was found near a business center in Rancho Cucamonga.

At 4:33 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of shots heard behind the Lowe’s on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Milliken Avenue.

Local maps show the incident location, the 8200 Block of Milliken Avenue, situated west of Interstate 15 and between Foothill Boulevard and Arrow Route.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man, later identified as Gaberial Ulloa, lying in the street. Deputies escorted Rancho Cucamonga Fire personnel to the scene where they pronounced Ulloa dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3570.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hesperia teen shot, killed near business center in Rancho Cucamonga

