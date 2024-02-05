Hesperia, Victorville roads closed to flooding. Find out areas to avoid

City leaders have announced the closure of some number of streets and roads in Hesperia and Victorville due to flooding caused by storm.

San Bernardino County officials declared a state of emergency late Sunday in anticipation of extreme rain and snow from a powerful, slow-moving, atmospheric river-fueled storm that moved into Southern California over the weekend.

The National Weather Service “predicted catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” Sunday through Tuesday, across Southern California, including the San Bernardino Valley and coastal slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains

Road closures

City leaders on Monday announced the closure of a number of streets and roads in Hesperia and Victorville due to flooding caused by storm.

The temporary road closures went into effect Monday morning at the following locations in Victorville:

Hughes Road from Avalon Road to Austin Road

Avalon Road from Hughes Road to Molino Drive

Pebble Beach Drive from Arrowhead Drive to Riviera Drive

Del Gado Road from Palmdale Road to Anacapa Road

Calgo Lane from Village Drive to Barranca Way

Rancho Road from Manning Street to El Evado Road

Balsam Avenue from Nisqualli Road to Lone Eagle Street (One lane closed)

Eto Camino Road from Cazadero Road to Barranca Way

Eucalyptus Street from Cloverly Avenue to Oro Grande Wash

Updates for Victorville roads will be available at VictorvilleCA.gov. For more information, call 760-955-5158.

City leaders on Monday announced the closure of a number of streets and roads in Hesperia and Victorville due to flooding caused by storm.

Hesperia

Tamarisk Avenue at Valencia Street

Mission Street between Bangor Avenue and Alston Avenue

Live Oak St at Datura Rd 3rd Ave between Mauna Loa Street and Mojave Street

Lincoln Avenue between Ranchero Road and Rodeo Street

Orchid Avenue between Eucalyptus Street and Lilac Street

Additional road closures are possible.

Motorists should use extreme caution and never drive through standing water due to the safety risk.

Motorists should monitor road conditions carefully and adjust speed accordingly to arrive at their destinations safely.

The National Weather Service forecasts that through Tuesday, the storm will bring up to 4 inches of rain to the High Desert, with heavier rainfall in places like the Cajon Pass and portions of Hesperia.

A flood watch will be in effect in southwest California, including Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Hesperia, and the San Bernardino Mountains.

More rain

In the High Desert, moderate rainfall is expected through Tuesday morning, followed by light rain showers through Wednesday.

In the San Bernardino Mountains, heavy rain is expected through Tuesday morning, followed by a mix of moderate rain and heavy snowfall through Wednesday.

Caltrans District 8 reported chain control is already present on Highway 18 from Stanfield Cutoff in Big Bear to the northwest of Running Springs.

According to the Caltrans Quickmap site, the California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 18 at 13 Curves. This is north of Arrowbear Lake and Running Springs.

Travelers should expect road closures and chain control throughout the mountain communities during and after the storm.

The Inland Empire is expected to receive heavy rain through Tuesday morning, followed by moderate rain through the evening. Light rain showers are expected on Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Heavy rain causes road closures in Hesperia, Victorville