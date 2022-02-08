Hess Could Trade Higher as Oil Prices Rise

Following a week in which West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures expiring March 2022 and Brent oil futures expiring April 2022 gained 3.5%, the barrel is a little bit hesitant at $91 and $92 as of the time of writing. A potential nuclear agreement between Iran and the European Union in Vienna Tuesday could release the Iranian supply, that sanctions have so far impeded, and mitigate the price.





However, the outlook remains solid in favor of a sustained rise in commodity prices as geopolitical tensions in Ukraine bolster the use of oil to offset falling gas supplies, which multinationals have instead diverted to the spot market to speculate on skyrocketing prices. Adding to the uncertainty is OPEC's unwillingness to deliver more barrels of oil, which could lead to ongoing supply shortages around the world.

Given this background, investors may want to consider global oil producers, especially those with greater operating profitability, to maximize projected oil price increases.

One of my top picks in this space is the crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES). As a measure of its remarkable profitability, the company boasts a 12-month operating margin of 27% versus the industry median of about 5%, outperforming 79.78% of the 989 fossil fuel explorers and producers.

One thing I like about this New York-based oil and natural gas operator is the location of its hydrocarbon mineral reserves, with more than 90% of these hosted by countries that aren't part of OPEC. Therefore, compared to many other operators, Hess is in a better position to take advantage of higher commodity prices due to its greater scope to increase the production rate.

The increase in production will have little impact on operating costs. More than a decade of a commodity bear market prior to the current period of record inflation has forced Hess and other fossil fuel producers to limit investment plans to the core and implement cost-cutting measures.

The American operator is performing well.

From its oil and gas proven reserves of 1.31 billion barrels of oil equivalent (as of Dec. 31), Hess made 295,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily in the final quarter of 2021, excluding activities in Libya. Of this, 54% was produced from the Bakken Shale in the United States and Canada, 13% was produced in the Gulf of Mexico (offshore United States), 10.5% was produced in Guyana (offshore) and 22.4% was produced in Malaysia (offshore) and the Gulf of Thailand.

Operations in Libya added 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily to total production.

That performance was coupled with higher prices the company earned from sales of oil (up 57% year over year to $71.04 a barrel), liquid natural gas (up 131% year over year to $36.47 a barrel) and natural gas (42.4% year-over-year increase to $4.77 per million cubic feet). This combination enabled the exploration and production segment to transition from an adjusted net loss of $118 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to net income of $309 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the Bakken Shale, Hess also runs midstream operations, which posted a net profit of $74 million for the final quarter of 2021, up 19.4% year over year.

Overall, Hess reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents on total revenue of $2.3 billion versus a net loss of 58 cents per share on total revenue of $1.42 billion in the prior-year quarter. The company beat analysts by 12 cents a share on adjusted earnings and $290 million on revenue.

The company's financial position is solid. Total debt of $9.14 billion exceeds cash on hand of $2.71 billion by 3.4 times. However, the interest coverage ratio of 4.17 shows that Hess can easily bear the financial burden since it can pay the interest cost on all the debt.

Hess Could Trade Higher as Oil Prices Rise

Looking ahead to 2022, Hess will try to take advantage of the expected favorable commodity price environment with a higher supply of barrels of oil equivalent. The company is currently targeting up to 330,000 barrels, which represents an annual growth of 12% or more. If the company delivers on its promise, this year's cash from operations could convince the board to increase the dividend.

Now, Hess pays a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per common share, which translates to a trailing and forward yield of 1.08%.

Any increase in the dividend following a further improvement in quarterly earnings as fossil fuel prices go up could send the stock price to much higher levels.

Shares were at $93.69 in early trading Tuesday with a market cap of $28.76 billion and a price-earnings multiple of 51.59. Over the past year, the stock was up 60% and has fluctuated between a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

The stock isn't cheap as shares currently trade well above the 50-day moving average of $82.42 and well above the 200-day moving average of $80.44, but the oil and gas price outlook, along with the 2022 production forecast, suggest remaining bullish on the stock.

The 14-day relative strength indicator of 60 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

On Wall Street, the stock has four strong buy, five buy, 11 hold and only one underperforming recommendation rating. The average target price is $110.83 per share, reflecting an 18.4% upside.

