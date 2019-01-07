Hess (HES) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.8% in Session

Hess Corporation HES was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $36.43 – $52.61 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Hess currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

A better-ranked stock in the Oils-Energy sector is CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

