Rex Heuermann pleads not guilty, charged in death of 4th woman
Prosecutors additionally revealed Tuesday they seized hundreds of electronic devices from Rex Heuermann's Massapequa Park home and Manhattan office following his arrest.
Prosecutors additionally revealed Tuesday they seized hundreds of electronic devices from Rex Heuermann's Massapequa Park home and Manhattan office following his arrest.
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
While the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is branching out on TikTok to find new fans, I traveled to New Jersey to get to the heart of the series.
As jury selection gets underway Tuesday in New York in former President Donald Trump’s second civil defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll, Judge Lewis Kaplan tells prospective jurors “it has been determined already that Mr. Trump did sexually assault Ms. Carroll.”
Google’s latest cuts continue the trend of layoffs at tech companies, which shed thousands of jobs in 2023.
Christian McCaffrey didn't play in the 49ers season finale out of precaution.
A woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that James Dolan repeatedly pressured her into sex while he was on tour with his band in 2013 and 2014.
Morgan Stanley's stock fell by more than 4% during Ted's Pick's earnings debut as investors fretted about margins in the firm's wealth-management unit.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
It's essentially a toasty blanket you can wear.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Smelly cat? Here's an effortless (if expensive) way to lose the smelly and keep the cat. And never scoop again!
Images leaked out of a Chinese patent office have prematurely revealed the second-generation Cadillac XT5, which features a sharper-looking design.
Aston Marin teases the upcoming, refreshed Vantage V8 twice before its debut on February 12. The entry model is going to be a 'complete hooligan.'
The shampoo and conditioner set has raked in 17,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, and can be yours for about $13 per bottle.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Prison Architect 2 is a sequel to the cult hit from 2015 and brings the franchise to 3D, while retaining much of the simulation goodness from the original. It releases on March 26 for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.
Small cap stocks have ripped higher as investors have increasingly bet on interest rate cuts in 2024.
The US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear appeals from Apple's high-stakes battle with Epic Games over its App Store practices.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.