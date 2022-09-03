Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's (NYSE:HPE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.12 per share on 7th of October. This means the annual payment is 3.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 48.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 38%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Is Still Building Its Track Record

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $0.22, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has grown earnings per share at 99% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Hewlett Packard Enterprise might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

